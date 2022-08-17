Farm Weekly

Sclerotinia detected from Esperance to Geraldton

By Shannon Beattie
August 17 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Basal (ground level) sclerotinia infection on lupin plant stems. Photo by Ciara Beard, DPIRD.

THE rot disease sclerotinia has been wreaking havoc around the State, having been found in chickpea, canola and lupin crops from Esperance to Geraldton.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.