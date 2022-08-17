THE rot disease sclerotinia has been wreaking havoc around the State, having been found in chickpea, canola and lupin crops from Esperance to Geraldton.
In a time of sowing trial - run by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) - the symptoms were observed earlier this month in plots which had been sown at the earliest time (April 13) and which now had a dense canopy.
DPIRD research scientist Cindy Webster said the infected plants had pods on the main stem, while later sown plants, which were still flowering on the main stem, were not yet showing symptoms.
"Fluffy white mycelium has been observed on some pods and branches and affected branches end up dying and appear bleached," Ms Webster said.
"In one week, the infection moved rapidly and now whole plants are dying and some have sclerotes evident on infected plant parts.
"The variety PBA Striker has been observed to be more affected than other varieties."
There is limited information on managing sclerotinia in chickpea and limited fungicide options.
Foliar fungicide needs to be applied up to the end of flowering on the main stem and it is important to read fungicide labels.
Also near Geraldton, apothecia are now easy to find under crop canopies since regular significant rainfall in the past three weeks.
DPIRD plant pathologist Ciara Beard also recently found basal (ground level) sclerotinia infection in narrow leaf lupins in a trial near Geraldton which was sown in late April.
"Sclerotinia infection in canola and lupins at ground level causes plants to appear wilted and the whole plant may die and not produce pods," Dr Beard said.
"When pulled up out of the ground the plants display recognisable white fungal growth on the stem at ground level and sometimes on the roots.
"There have been a few verbal reports from agronomists of sclerotinia basal infection and canopy infection in canola in the Geraldton port zone."
Elsewhere, apothecia are also present in the DPIRD depots at Northam, Miling, Albany and Esperance.
It has been reported that 80 per cent of canola petals in a canola trial near Northam were infected with sclerotinia.
Across the grainbelt, ongoing wet humid conditions during crop flowering are likely to favour sclerotinia development.
"Canola growers are encouraged to use the SclerotiniaCM decision support tool to determine likelihood of an economic return from a foliar fungicide application," Dr Beard said.
"Growers in areas with a history of sclerotinia should consider canopy sclerotinia management in their canola and lupin crops if they are close to or at flowering."
DPIRD research has found application during flowering has generally not been effective at reducing basal stem infection.
Several fungicide products are registered for the control of sclerotinia in canola, however options in lupins are more limited.
Strategic and responsible use of fungicides will reduce the risk of fungicide resistance developing and fungicides need to be applied as recommended per product label.
