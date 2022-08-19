Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

AWI/Haynes Engineering collaboration helps shearers

By Mal Gill
August 19 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pneumatic version of a shearing module that delivers the next sheep to the shearer developed in South Australia by Haynes Engineering. Photo by Haynes Engineering.

BIGGER sheep, more female shearers and three quarters of shearing injuries over time caused by the 'catch and drag' method used in traditional shearing sheds has been a catalyst for change.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.