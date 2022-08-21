Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Gillam and O'Brien families are true Merino lovers

By Kyah Peeti
August 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie and Andrew Gillam with their two children Matthew and Laura (left), with Sally and Danny OBrien and their son Mitch and long-term employee Darren Ganter.

IT can be hard finding a whole family that shares the same passion for a particular industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.