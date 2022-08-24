Farm Weekly
Working dog auction sells to $15,900 top

By Jodie Rintoul
August 24 2022 - 10:30pm
Prices hit a high of $15,900 in the working dog auction at last weeks Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning for this three-year-old brown and tan desexed female, Shimmy Downs Tanner, when it was knocked down to Craig Heggaton, Kojonup. With Tanner after the sale were Westcoast Wool & Livestock WA sheep manager Lincon Gangell (left), Ben Fletcher, representing Zoetis which was a sponsor of the sale, sale co-ordinators Jim Harradine, Williams and Blake Robinson, Frankland River, vendor James Carr, Shimmy Downs Kelpies, Busselton and Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer Chris Hartley.

THEY say a good working dog is worth its weight in gold and this was proven to be correct last week at Katanning when a working dog made $15,900 in WA's second ever working dog sheep auction.

