THEY say a good working dog is worth its weight in gold and this was proven to be correct last week at Katanning when a working dog made $15,900 in WA's second ever working dog sheep auction.
The auction was the last event on the program at this year's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale and it was certainly well received with plenty of prospective buyers gathering for the sale.
Advertisement
The sale was co-ordinated by Jim Harradine, Williams and Blake Robinson, Frankland River, who had started working on it midway through last year and was conducted by the Westcoast Wool & Livestock team under the control of auctioneer Chris Hartley.
In the sale 17 local and interstate-bred Kelpies and Border Collies, ranging in age from five months old to three years old, were offered to a very interested crowd of onlookers which included 27 registered buyers in person along with many more on AuctionsPlus.
By conclusion of the sale Mr Hartley had found new homes for 11 of the 17 dogs which sold under the hammer for an average of $5091.
Westcoast Wool & Livestock WA sheep manager Lincon Gangell, who helped organise the auction alongside Mr Harradine and Mr Robinson, said everyone was very happy with how the sale went in terms of prices made and the interest on the day.
"It was good to see a good crowd in attendance for the auction and there was certainly a lot of people watching on as the dogs went through their paces outside before the sale," Mr Gangell said.
"Thank you to Jim and Blake who led the co-ordination of the sale and the vendors who ran with the concept.
"Planning is already underway for another sale next year."
Achieving the sale's $15,900 top price was a 3yo desexed female Kelpie, Shimmy Downs Tanner.
The young brown and tan Kelpie was offered by James Carr, Shimmy Downs Kelpie stud, Busselton and purchased by Craig Heggaton, Kojonup.
Mr Carr, who started his Kelpie stud six months ago, said Tanner was a good all round yard, paddock and truck dog.
"She has worked in a feedlot her whole life and is very good," Mr Carr said.
In the catalogue Mr Carr had written Tanner had the biggest heart and worked all day, everyday.
Tanner is by Idavale Cruiser.
Also in the sale Mr Carr offered two 6mo black and tan male Kelpies - Shimmy Downs Chester and Shimmy Downs Oscar, which were from his first litter as a stud breeder.
Advertisement
Both failed to meet his reserves at auction but post sale negotiations quickly afterwards saw Chester sell at $5000 to Dudinin sheep farmer Grantly Mullan, who has already put it to work in the yards this week and is very impressed with its ability.
South Australian breeder Peter Barr, Barrkel Peters stud, Pinnaroo, offered four Kelpies and sold them at an average of $7300.
Mr Barr sold a 15mo red male, Barrkel Peters Fire, which was said to have ability in and outside the yards for the second top price of $11,700 and a 15mo black and tan male, Barrkel Peters Olly, which was said to have natural style about it whether it was working in the yards or the paddock for the third top price of $11,600 to AuctionsPlus buyers.
READ MORE:
The two other dogs sold by Mr Barr were a 5mo black and tan female and a 5mo black and tan male which were both described in the catalogue as stylish all round pups from excellent working parents.
Advertisement
The male sold at $3000 to an AuctionsPlus buyer while the female made $2900 when it sold to DP & W Mills.
The next best prices were $2300 paid by TJ & BM Zadow for a 4mo red female Kelpie, Wyndora Bug, offered by Jason Crockford, Williams and $2200 bid by Jake Ross for a 5mo tri-colour Border Collie, Jensown Dakota, offered by Jenny Marie Whitelock, Changerup.
Scott Keilard, KLS Stock Dogs, sold two Border Collie, 19 week old, males, which were by St Albans Boss, KLS Ace and KLS Cash, at $2000 and $1900 to BT Whiting and B Trundle respectively.
The final two dogs to sell were a 12mo black and tan female Kelpie, Wilma, from Mr Harradine, which sold at $1500 and a 6mo black male Kelpie, Bob, offered by Ian Greenwood, which sold at $1000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.