UWA's Graeme Martin is the pioneer of teasing

By Brooke Littlewood
August 26 2022 - 10:00am
Professor Graeme Martin is celebrating 50 years at The University of Western Australia this year, as a student, teacher and major contributor to agricultural research.

GRAEME Martin sat in his lounge room, plotting hormone signals - which controlled a female sheep's decision to ovulate - on graph paper.

