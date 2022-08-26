IT was smiles all round from the Wise family, Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, at this year's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning when it claimed its first supreme ribbon at a show in WA.
Despite having claimed grand champion ribbons at Katanning, as well as the Wagin Woolorama and Williams Gateway Expo in recent years, it was the first time the stud had gone to the next step and claimed a supreme ribbon.
Advertisement
Going the next step for the stud last week in the judging ring at Katanning and getting the judges nod was an upstanding fine-medium wool Merino ram, Wililoo Hercules.
After two years of restrictions and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event was back to normal and as a result there was a stream of not only local breeders, but also interstate breeders looking over the more than 450 Merino and Poll Merino rams being shown or on display from 37 studs.
Hercules by name and Hercules by nature, the standout sire certainly caught the eye of judges with its superior wool and carcase traits to claim the prestigious purple supreme ribbon.
The ram, which showed plenty of size and wool cutting ability caught the attention of the judges early before going on to be sashed the supreme exhibit ahead of 190 entries from 28 studs.
After Wililoo Hercules was announced the supreme exhibit judge Paul Meyer, Mulloorie stud, Brinkworth, South Australia, said it was an outstanding example of the breed.
"He has a great head and horn set and he is also structurally very good with plenty of width and depth," Mr Meyer said.
"When it comes to his wool it is of super high quality and the quality doesn't change from top to toe.
"He really is a top dual-purpose animal with both excellent carcase and wool attributes.
"He is a ram which is extremely hard to fault."
Fellow judge Stuart Hodgson, Australian Wool Innovation sheep industry specialist, said the Wililoo ram had a great outlook and was a true dual-purpose type.
"He has a beautiful backend and is great through the twist," Mr Hodgson said.
"Along with his excellent carcase traits, he has an impressive fine-medium wool fleece.
"He is an excellent example of the breed and a credit to the Wise family's breeding program."
Standing along with Wililoo Hercules in the final line-up for the supreme ribbon were an upstanding August shorn Poll Merino ram from the Seymour Park stud, Highbury, a young, well-balanced March shorn Poll Merino ram from the Angenup stud, Kojonup, as well as an upstanding August shorn Merino ewe and a classy August shorn Poll Merino ewe from the Rangeview stud, Darkan and a young, March shorn Poll Merino ewe from the Coromandel stud, Gairdner.
Advertisement
Before being sashed the supreme exhibit, Wililoo Hercules, made it through the early judging to be sashed the grand champion August shorn Merino ram.
At this point judge Nigel Brumpton, Mount Ascot stud, Mitchell, Queensland, said the ram had a great outlook and was a terrific dual-purpose type.
"For a Merino he has an exceptional hindquarter, you don't see many Merino rams with the hindquarter he has," Mr Brumpton said.
"He has a huge amount of meat and depth through his twist and also stands up very square.
"Not only is he a big, upstanding ram with his excellent carcase traits, he also has exceptional wool quality.
"He has a really top, bright white, long-stapled fine-medium fleece all over which doesn't vary from head to toe.
Advertisement
"He is a top sheep with a bright future ahead."
Hercules's run to the top started when it was sashed the champion August shorn fine-medium wool Merino ram in its opening class in front of two other entries by Mr Brumpton.
The four-tooth, ram is by Wililoo Hector and in the ring it displayed wool figures of 18.4 micron, 2.7 SD, 14.7 CV and 99.8 per cent comfort factor (CF).
The ram is no stranger to being sashed a champion as it was judged the grand champion Merino ram at this year's Williams Gateway Expo.
Stud co-principal Rick Wise, who has been at the helm of the stud for about the past 10 years, said he was thrilled to claim the supreme title.
Advertisement
"It takes a lot of work to be able to achieve these results and this has certainly been a culmination of what we have done in terms of the breeding and management of the stud in recent times," Mr Wise said.
"It is pretty special to win and something which means a lot to our whole family."
As part of winning the supreme title, Hercules, also earned the right to compete in the national ram of the year competition at the National Merino Sheep Show and Sale at Dubbo, New South Wales, this week.
On the back of the suggestion of the judges, Mr Wise and his father Clinton Wise, will make the trip across the Nullarbor to represent WA in the judging.
August shorn
Advertisement
As in the August shorn Merino rams, it was another quality woolled ram with excellent carcase characteristics that rose to the top and claimed the highest award in the August shorn Poll Merino ram classes - the grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ram title.
This time it was an impressive strong wool ram, which had already racked up an impressive resume of awards this year, from the Blight family's Seymour Park stud that caught the judges' eye and was sashed the grand champion.
When the upstanding ram was sashed the grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ram, Mr Hodgson said it was a big, upstanding ram which would cut a power of wool.
"For his size he is a very structurally correct ram," Mr Hodgson said.
"Also for a strong wool he carries his wool very well to his toes.
"He is an impressive sire."
Advertisement
Before being sashed the grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ram, the ram was sashed the champion August shorn strong wool Poll Merino ram in its opening class ahead of four other entries.
At this point Mr Meyer said the ram was structurally correct and was going to cut a power of wool.
"He is well-covered right down to his toes and has a good underline," Mr Meyer said.
"He also has a good poll and a pure muzzle."
The six-tooth ram is an AI-bred son of Coromandel 419, which the Seymour Park stud purchased for $10,000 in 2019 at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale.
Advertisement
It has wool figures of 21.7 micron, 3.0 SD, 13.6 CV and 99.4pc CF.
This grand champion ribbon just added to a long list of awards already won by the ram, which include the supreme and grand champion Poll Merino titles at this year's Williams Gateway Expo and the reserve champion strong wool Poll Merino ram title at this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria.
Standing in reserve to the Wililoo ram and collecting the ribbon for the reserve grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ram was a medium wool sire from the Jackson family's Westerdale stud, McAlinden.
Mr Meyer said the Westerdale ram was a well-balanced ram which was good on its feet.
"He also has a very good, quality medium wool all over that he carries well down to the ground," Mr Meyer said.
Advertisement
The Westerdale ram, was in the grand champion line-up after winning its initial class and being sashed the champion August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram in front of seven other rams.
At this point judge Peter Wallis, Glenlea Park stud, Keith, South Australia, said the ram was a complete sheep which was hard to fault.
"He has a good structure, depth of barrel and a rich, long-stapled, white wool which is very even," Mr Wallis said.
The six-tooth, AI-bred ram is by Glenlea Park 881.
It carried wool tests of 20.8 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.8 CV and 98.8pc CF.
The reserve grand champion August shorn Merino ram was exhibited by the King family's Rangeview stud, when its fine wool ram stood in the reserve position behind Wililoo Hercules.
Advertisement
The Rangeview ram also earned plenty of praise from the judges when it received its reserve grand champion ribbon.
Mr Brumpton said the ram was very unlucky to come up against such a top quality sire in Hercules.
"This ram has a lovely skin and is carrying an exceptional, bright, white fine wool," Mr Brumpton said.
"He also stands up very well, is even all over in terms of his wool coverage and has a soft, pure muzzle."
Prior to being judged the reserve grand champion August shorn Merino ram, the Rangeview sire was sashed the champion August shorn fine wool Merino ram in its opening class.
At this point Mr Hodgson said it had a great outlook, was nicely balanced and with a beautiful fine wool.
Advertisement
The six-tooth, ET-bred ram, which was also sashed the champion fine wool ram at the Williams Gateway Expo this year, is by Glen Donald 868 and out of Rangeview 55.
It carried wool figures of 19.3 micron, 3.2 SD, 16.5 CV and 99.6pc CF.
In the August shorn ewe classes, the King family's Rangeview stud dominated, winning the major ribbons in both the Merino and Poll Merino judging.
In the Merino section it was a classy fine wool ewe from Rangeview which got the judges' nod for the grand champion Merino ewe award.
When the ewe received its grand champion ribbon, Mr Meyer said it was a clear winner.
"She has a high quality, white wool all over, is very pure and has good conformation," Mr Meyer said.
Advertisement
The four-tooth ET-bred ewe, which is by Merryville Giant and out of Rangeview 68, earned the right to compete for the grand champion title after being sashed the champion August shorn fine wool Merino ewe in its opening class.
When it received this ribbon Mr Hodgson said it was a lovely, big ewe which was beautifully covered.
"She has a long-stapled, true fine wool and good wool cutting ability," Mr Hodgson said.
"She is a beautiful woolled sheep and carries her wool quality to her toes, she is a credit to the breeder."
The ewe, which carried wool figures of 18.5 micron, 2.4 SD, 13.1 CV and 100pc CF, was no stranger to broad ribbons as it was also sashed the champion ewe of show and grand champion Merino ewe at this year's Williams Gateway Expo.
The reserve grand champion August shorn Merino ewe was exhibited by the Rangeview stud and was the champion August shorn medium wool Merino ewe.
Advertisement
Mr Meyer said the reserve grand champion Merino ewe from Rangeview was a well-balanced ewe.
"She is good on her feet and carries her quality medium wool well down," he said.
The ewe had wool figures of 18.2 micron, 2.7 SD, 14.6 CV and 99.8pc CF.
When the four-tooth ewe, which is ET-bred by Glen Donald 868, received its champion August shorn medium wool ribbon, Mr Wallis said it had a good structure and carried a beautiful, rich, nourished medium wool and it held its wool quality all over.
In the Poll Merino ewes it was again the Rangeview stud which claimed the grand and reserve grand champion August shorn ribbons.
Collecting the grand champion ribbon for the stud was an impressive superfine wool ewe.
Advertisement
Mr Brumpton said the ewe had a great outlook and balance.
"She also has outstanding staple length and cutting ability for a superfine," he said.
The ewe was in the grand champion line-up after being sashed the champion August shorn superfine Poll Merino ewe.
When it received this ribbon, Mr Hodgson said it was a good example of a superfine type and a very nice, well-structured ewe.
"She has good covering all over and a good long staple," he said.
The AI-bred ewe is by Rock-Bank Rafer and has wool figures of 16.8 micron, 2.6 SD, 15.3 CV and 99.7pc CF.
Advertisement
It was also no stranger to collecting a grand champion ribbon as it won the same ribbon as this year's Williams Gateway Expo.
Taking home the reserve grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ewe ribbon for the Rangeview stud was a fine wool ewe which Mr Brumpton said was well-covered and very productive.
"She has a great make and shape and is a heavy boned, structurally sound ewe," he said.
"She also has a heavy cutting quality fine wool fleece all over."
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Prior to standing in the grand champion line-up, the ewe was sashed the champion August shorn fine wool Poll Merino ewe in its opening class which attracted three entries.
The four-tooth ewe, which has wool figures of 18.8 micron, 3.1 SD, 16.5 CV and 99.5pc CF, is also an AI-bred Rock-Bank Rafer daughter.
The champion pair of August shorn rams was exhibited by the Wililoo stud when its two Merino sires got the nod in front of five other pairs.
The pair went on to be sashed the grand champion pair of rams.
Mr Meyer said the Wililoo pairing was the unanimous grand champion ribbon winner.
Advertisement
"They are two outstanding rams, which tick all the boxes in terms of production, size and wool quality," Mr Meyer said.
"They are both very square and stand up very well and exhibit strong carcase traits and carry very good fleeces."
The champion ram and ewe pair were two August shorn Merinos exhibited by the Rangeview stud.
Mr Brumpton said both animals were good fine wool types that were very productive.
"They both are structurally very good and carry well-nourished, bright, white wools to their points," he said.
"They are a very even pair and deserving winners."
Advertisement
March shorn
It was one-way traffic in the March shorn rams with the Norrish family's Angenup stud, Kojonup, dominating by winning all four major champion ribbons and in turn also the prestigious junior ram title.
Claiming the prestigious Nutrien Livestock sponsored junior ram title was an impressive strong wool Poll Merino ram from the stud.
When the upstanding youngster was sashed the junior champion, Mr Wallis said the ram had outstanding length and stretch of body as well as neck extension.
"He also has a great supple skin and a rich, bold crimping wool," Mr Wallis said.
"He has still only got his lambs teeth and I think he has a lot of potential to be a top sire in the future."
Advertisement
Prior to being sashed the junior champion ram, the classy Angenup sire was sashed the grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ram and at this point Mr Meyer said it showed really good purity and carried its wool quality all over.
"He has a magnificent skin, an excellent strong wool and a beautiful polled head," Mr Meyer said
"He is a credit to the breeders."
The ram was in the grand champion line-up after winning its initial class in front of 12 other rams and being sashed the champion March shorn strong wool Poll Merino ram.
The ET-bred ram is based on Banavie 333 bloodlines and carried wool tests of 19.9 micron, 3.2 SD, 16.1 CV and 98.7pc CF.
Taking home the reserve grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ram ribbon for the Angenup stud was a fine-medium wool sire.
Advertisement
Mr Meyer said this ram had a good skin which was pumping out a long-stapled, white wool.
"He also has good depth of body and a good poll," Mr Meyer said.
The two-tooth ram was in the grand championship after finishing first in its initial class and being sashed the champion March shorn fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram ahead of 14 other rams.
At this point Mr Brumpton said it was a modern Merino with plenty of meat and a beautiful twist.
"He stands up very correct and has a beautiful, productive skin," Mr Brumpton said.
"He also has exceptional staple length and great nourishment in his wool."
Advertisement
The ET-bred ram is by Darriwell Apollo and had wool figures of 19.5 micron, 3.2 SD, 16.4 CV and 99.5pc CF.
In the March shorn Merino rams, it was a young medium wool sire from the Angenup stud which claimed the top award and was sashed the grand champion March shorn Merino ram.
Mr Brumpton said it was a well-made and well-balanced ram.
"Not only does he stand up exceptionally well he also has beautiful, soft, crimpy, bright, white wool and a good head outlook," he said.
The young ram, which is still carrying its lambs teeth, earned the right to compete for the grand champion ribbon when it placed first in front of 12 other rams in its initial class and was sashed the champion March shorn medium wool Merino ram.
When it received this ribbon, Mr Wallis said it was a top young ram with a soft, silky muzzle and an exceptional skin.
Advertisement
"He is structurally very good with a big barrel and he carries a good bulky, white wool and has a great underline," Mr Wallis said.
The ram is from a syndicate mating and carried wool figures into the ring of 20.5 micron, 3.9 SD, 19.2 CV and 98.4pc CF.
Standing just behind the medium wool ram and being sashed the reserve grand champion March shorn Merino ram was an upstanding fine-medium wool ram also from the Angenup stud.
Mr Wallis said the reserve grand champion ram had a lot of wool packed on and was very even in the wool all over, but it just didn't have the growth, neck extension and horn set of the grand champion from Angenup.
The ram earned the right to compete for the grand champion title after being sashed the champion March shorn fine-medium wool Merino ram when it won its opening class ahead of three other sires.
At this point Mr Brumpton said it displayed a productive skin, great coverage and excellent wool cutting ability.
Advertisement
The AI-bred, two-tooth ram is by Angenup 12, which was a supreme exhibit at the Wagin Woolorama.
It carried wool figures of 20.8 micron, 3.0 SD, 14.3 CV and 99.6pc CF.
In the March shorn ewe classes, there was only one ewe exhibited and it was from the Coromandel stud, Gairdner.
Despite a lack of competition, the judges still viewed it worthy enough to be sashed the grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ewe and champion March shorn medium/strong Poll Merino ewe.
Mr Meyer said the ewe was an upstanding ewe with good growth.
"Along with her good structure, she also carries a quality bright medium wool which is showing good staple length," Mr Meyer said.
Advertisement
The two-tooth ET-bred ewe is by Glenlea Park 180030 and out of a Coromandel ewe carrying Glenlea Park 881 bloodlines.
The ewe had wool test figures of 16.7 micron, 3.0 SD, 18.1 CV and 99.9pc CF.
The champion pair of March shorn rams was exhibited by the House family, Barloo stud, Gnowangerup, when its two Merino sires caught the judges' attention ahead of 15 other pairs.
Mr Brumpton said the Barloo pair contained two big, upstanding rams that were both good all round sires.
"They stand well behind, have good heads and are covered in wool with a good defined crimp," Mr Brumpton said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.