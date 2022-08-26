Farm Weekly
Wililoo wins at WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale

By Jodie Rintoul
August 26 2022 - 11:00pm
The 2022 Rabobank WA Katanning Sheep Expo & Ram Sale supreme exhibit was this August shorn Merino ram exhibited by the Wise familys Wililoo stud, Woodanilling. With the grand champion August shorn Merino ram and champion August shorn fine-medium wool Merino ram were judges Nigel Brumpton (left), Mount Ascot stud, Mitchell, Queensland, Paul Meyer, Mulloorie stud, Brinkworth, South Australia, Stuart Hodgson, AWI sheep industry specialist and Peter Wallis, Glenlea Park stud, Keith, South Australia, and Wililoo stud principals Rick and Clinton Wise.

IT was smiles all round from the Wise family, Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, at this year's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning when it claimed its first supreme ribbon at a show in WA.

