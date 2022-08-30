Farm Weekly
Frost a concern at Grass Patch on Tuesday

By Shannon Beattie
August 30 2022 - 9:50pm
Crops were hit by frost at Grass Patch in the early hours of Tuesday morning as temperatures dipped to -1.6C. Photo by John Sanderson.

SPRING has sprung and while that means sunshine and warmer temperatures during the day, it also means growers are facing the peak frost window.

