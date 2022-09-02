Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Tim Wiles, Pingelly, loves the wool side of the family farm

By Kyah Peeti
September 2 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim (left) and Kurtis Wiles share the workload with Tims wife Tammy and father Kevin running the familys 2260 hectare property between Pingelly and Wickepin.

IT'S no surprise Pingelly farmer Tim Wiles keeps pursuing the Merino breed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.