Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

$5000/head average for Garnett SheepMaster stud

September 2 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Completely shed by mid-winter, these paddock-run special stud ewe weaners are part of the sale group going to new SheepMaster breeders in the Eastern States.

THE Garnett SheepMaster stud, Albany, this week announced the sale of 30 special stud ewes lambs to three Eastern States' producers for an average price of $5000 a head.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.