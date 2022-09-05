Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Sheep just part of the picture at Three Ryans farm

By Kyah Peeti
September 5 2022 - 10:00am
Although Gary (left) and Jake Ryan are producing quality lamb, a substantial part of the Manjimup property is dedicated to vegetable production.

FATHER-son duo Gary and Jake Ryan are proving that anything can grow inside the gates of their Three Ryans property at Manjimup.

