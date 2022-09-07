Farm Weekly
Calls for one peak grain representative body

By Bree Swift
September 7 2022 - 10:30pm
WAFarmers Grains Council president Mark Fowler has questioned the legitimacy of Grain Growers Limited in representing WA grain growers and says the States farming organisations want there to be one national representative body for the grains sector.

WA's State farming organisations (SFOs) have called for just one peak national representative body for the grains sector.

