The Pengilly family, Penrose stud, Cascade, donated the proceeds of this ram which sold for $2100 to the Ietto family, Allannaluke Farms, Grass Patch, to the Royal Flying Doctor Service Esperance base. With the ram were buyer Paul Ietto (left), Penrose co-principal Bruce Pengilly and Allison, Tanya and Hannah Ietto. Along with buying this ram the Ietto family purchased another five Penrose rams to finish with six at an average of $1917 to make them the equal volume buyer in the Penrose offering.