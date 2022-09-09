Farm Weekly
$5000 Wattle Dale Merino tops Esperance sale

By Jodie Rintoul
September 9 2022 - 4:00am
Prices peaked at $5000 for this Merino sire from the Wattle Dale stud, Scaddan, at last weeks Esperance Breeders Ram Sale when it sold to Dave and Lyn Mathwin, Barrule Grazing Co, Kojonup. With the ram were Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Neil Brindley (left), Nutrien Livestock, Esperance agent Darren Chatley and Wattle Dale stud principal David Vandenberghe.

WITH a good season in the area and a quality line-up of Merino, Poll Merino, Dohne and terminal sires on offer, buyers were out in force at last week's Esperance Breeders' Ram Sale, ensuring it was again one of the best in history.

