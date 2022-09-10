Farm Weekly

Mitchell Hutton takes on Nutrien Ag Solutions at Carnamah

By Shannon Beattie
September 10 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Hutton took over the Nutrien Ag Solutions branch at Carnamah last November, after moving there with his wife, Olivia, and two children Amelie (pictured) and Benjamin in January 2021.

"BE prepared to dive into the deep end, but have an idea how deep it is before you do."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.