Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Douwana Dorper ram peaks at $4100

By Kyah Peeti & Jodie Rintoul
September 11 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Douwana Dorper sale held on Monday at the Nanson Showgrounds saw prices hit a high of $4100 for this ram when it sold to the Wasley family, JC Wasley, Mingenew. With the ram were Douwana co-principal Kim Batten (left), Nutrien Livestock, Geraldton representative Murray Paterson, Douwanas Denva Batten, buyer Jeremy Wasley, Douwana co-principal Jason Batten and Elders, Geraldton representative Thomas Page.

SALE SUMMARY - under the hammer results

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.