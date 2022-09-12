Sale Summary - under the hammer results
STRONG support from long-term buyers and a quality line-up of rams at the Tiarri on-property Prime SAMM sale at Lake Grace last week ensured another positive start to this year's ram selling season.
The sunny weather attracted buyers from the eastern Wheatbelt right through to the south coast, and they weren't afraid to bid up to a high of $3100.
The stud, again presented a quality line-up of well-grown Prime SAMM rams that displayed exceptional carcase and wool traits, and long-term buyers that are familiar with the Tiarri genetics weren't afraid to strongly chase their preferred lots.
With strong buying support, in particular from long-standing clients, right through the catalogue, the joint Elders and Nutrien Livestock selling team had little trouble clearing the majority of the 140 rams offered.
When the final ram was sold under the hammer by Elders auctioneer Preston Clarke, the 23 registered buyers had cleared 134 of the 140 rams under the hammer at an average of $1386.
In comparison, last year the stud sold 133 from 140 offered at an average of $1356 and a gross of $180,300, which meant this year the average was up $30 and the gross was up by $5400.
Mr Clarke said he was very impressed with the sale's outcome.
READ MORE:
"This year Tiarri again offered an outstanding line-up of rams," Mr Clarke said.
"The rams had the whole package, they had great structure, as well as growth and plenty of muscle with excellent wool quality.
"They really are what a Prime SAMM ram should be."
Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer said it was another strong sale for the Tiarri stud.
"The rams on offer were by far the most even I have seen the stud offer in the 13 years I have been attending," Mr Spicer said.
"The Tiarri rams have great meat, muscle and bone structure, as well as depth of body.
"There was really something for everyone at this year's sale, if buyers wanted a certain wool or carcase type, buyers were able to select their requirements as needed."
Equally as happy with the result was stud co-principal Kelly-Anne Gooch who said it was great to see the sales turnout.
"The outcome of the sale was very positive," Ms Gooch said.
"Everyone has had a good season so they weren't worried about the prices at the moment.
"There have been a few issues with the supply chain but the market is still strong and the lambs are still holding their value at the moment."
The tone of the sale was set relatively early when the day's $3100 top-priced pen was recorded when the ram in pen 49 sold for the top value.
After spirited bidding, the ram was knocked down to the Major family, TR Major, Muntadgin, who have been buying rams from the Tiarri stud for about seven years.
The 120 kilogram ram was sold with wool tests of 21.9 micron and 98.6 per cent comfort factor (CF), while its scan figures were 44 millimetre eye muscle depth (EMD) and 5.9mm fat.
The Major family also bought another ram directly after their top-priced jewel for $2100.
This ram weighed in at 117kg and had wool figures of 21.9 micron and 98.6pc CF to go with carcase scans of 45mm EMD and 5.4mm fat.
Buyer Trevor Major said he liked both of the rams based on their micron and bodyweight.
"I started off by simply going for the micron first and then the bodyweight, that's enough visual appraisal for me," Mr Major said.
"If a ram looks better on the eye and with the micron I would've selected differently, but I mainly choose based on those two aspects."
The Majors run about 350 Prime SAMM ewes and join the older ewes to Prime SAMM rams and use White Suffolk sires over the younger Prime SAMM ewes at their Muntadgin property, something they have been doing for 15 years.
"We also run a mob of 800 Merino ewes that are joined to Merino sires," Mr Major said.
"We generally lamb in late April/early May."
The second top price in the sale was $3000 and it was achieved on three occasions.
The first to pay the value was the Tuckett family, BJ & KA Tuckett, Ravensthorpe, when they purchased a 128kg ram with wool figures of 21.8 micron, and 99.2pc CF, along with scans of 46mm EMD and 7.1mm fat, in what was their only purchase for the day.
The other buyer to go to $3000 was DM & AL Major, Muntadgin, securing two rams at this value.
The first ram pencilled to the Majors at $3000, weighed 117kg, with wool tests of 20.4 micron and 98.9pc CF along with scans of 46mm EMD and 5.7mm fat.
The Majors' second purchase at $3000 was a ram weighing 114kg, with wool figures of 19 micron and 98.8pc CF, as well as scans of 45mm EMD and 4.5mm fat.
The Majors concluded their purchases by securing another ram at $1700 to finish the day with a team of three.
Dunnrock operation IF & KM Walker wasn't afraid to bid up on the rams it wanted, securing eight rams to a top of $2900 and an average of $2150.
Other buyers who were strong at the top-end included Tim Lloyd & Co, Newdegate, averaging $1910 for 10 sires which included three rams at $2700, $2500 and $2400, while buyer Wahroonga Pty Ltd, Katanning, bought five rams that averaged at $1800 with a top-price of $2500.
There were four buyers which put together double-figure teams.
The biggest of those buyers, purchasing 16 rams was the Jackson family, Rodenway Trust, Moorine Rock and RJD & LA Carruthers, Lake Grace.
The Jackson family averaged $1144 for its 16 rams and paid a top of $1900.
The $1900 ram purchased by the Jackson family in pen 100 was offered by the Tiarri stud with all proceeds from its sale going to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraising initiative for the WA Breast Cancer Research Centre.
This ram weighed in at 112kg, with wool figures of 22.1 micron and 98.9pc CF, along with scans of 47mm EMD and 7.9mm fat.
The Carruthers family also purchased 16 rams and they paid a top of $1400 and averaged $950.
Their top-priced ram was 107kg, with wool figures of 22.6 micron and 97.8pc CF, and scans of 43mm EMD and 6.1mm fat.
Taking home 10 rams to their property at Hyden was FS & KM James, which averaged $1210 and paid a top of $1500, three times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.