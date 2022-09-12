Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Buyers bid up to $3100 at Tiarri sale, Lake Grace

By Kyah Peeti
September 12 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top-price ram buyer Trevor Major (centre), Muntadgin, who paid $3100, is with Elders stud stock auctioneer Preston Clarke (left), Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist Michael ONeill, Tiarri stud co-principal Kelly-Anne Gooch and Lake Grace Nutrien livestock agent Tyson Prater.

Sale Summary - under the hammer results

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.