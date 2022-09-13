Farm Weekly
Strike Energy announces $6m Rabobank support

By Mal Gill
Updated September 13 2022 - 9:56am, first published 4:00am
A proposed layout for the Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct near Three Springs showing Strike Energys Project Haber urea fertiliser plant in the north-west corner over its South Erregulla SE1 well which will provide the natrual gas feedstock resource for urea production.

STRIKE Energy has secured a $6 million agricultural finance facility from Rabobank to support the property purchase for its proposed Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct and Project Haber urea fertiliser manufacture near Three Springs.

