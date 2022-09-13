Farm Weekly
CBH seeks more harvest casuals

By Shannon Beattie
September 13 2022 - 9:50pm
The CBH Group has received more than 3000 applications from people interested in casual work this harvest.

WITH another larger than average harvest on the horizon, the CBH Group is still on the hunt for more casual staff to operate its receival sites and bring the crop in.

