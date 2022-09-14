Live sheep exports resume this month

THE northern hemisphere live export moratorium ends today - meaning ships are no longer halted and trade can resume.
It has been a rollercoaster year for Western Australia's live sheep export industry, which was left on tenterhooks, after the Federal government pledged to consider a phase-out the trade in a future term.
Since then, industry representatives have taken responsibility to work with the newly-elected government and provide the data and evidence in promoting this 'robust, reliable and animal welfare focused' business.
Rural Export and Trading WA (RETWA) manager Murray Frangs said while the exact date was yet to be confirmed, the first shipment should arrive in Fremantle by the end of the month for loading a consignment to the Middle East.
Mr Frangs said RETWA was aiming to process 400,000 sheep - in six to seven shipments - via live export this season.
He said the producers were providing "fantastic sheep" and the capacity to look at older lambs - as well as wethers - for distribution between Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Oman markets was very well received.
"We have a clear picture for this first shipment, so we are gearing up for that and working on the final date and when loading will be possible," Mr Frangs said.
"We understand the capacity to ship opens up on (today) September 15, but due to vessel scheduling we probably won't have a vessel in place until the end of the month."
Live sheep exports by sea to, or through, the Middle East are prohibited from leaving Australia between June 1 and September 14.
Two main exporters operate with live sheep out of WA and utilise two main vessels on a 35-day rotation between Fremantle and Gulf countries.
Additional vessels are employed occasionally if in-market demand is sufficient to take additional capacity.
Mr Frangs said more than $500,000 had been invested into Peel feedlot upgrades including new ramps and general maintenance.
This was made possible due to the lower throughput during the moratorium period.
In the lead-up to the shipping season, he said livestock buyers had also been visiting farmers to discuss upcoming shipment timeframes.
"There is a good availability at the moment and some top quality product out there - we are really happy," Mr Frangs said.
"This time of year is always a good one with good feed on the ground and the crossover of new season lambs slowly becoming a part of the discussion as well."
Mr Frangs added, while nothing was secure, processes were underway to explore additional Gulf markets including Qatar and Saudi.
Those are pre-existing markets, which have not been utilised recently.
He said demand had been consistent and industry worked to supply as many markets as possible with the capacity they had.
"It is very difficult to satisfy a constant year round demand throughout the three-and-a-half month moratorium period, which is encouraging our long term importers to more and more look at alternative supply sources," Mr Frangs said.
"In the months that we are operating, it is important to have a consistent supply pattern.
"We are still coming to grips with how to do so when we don't have a consistent ability to ship from Australia."
In terms of making up for the WA turnoff limitations given the current labour strains on the local processors, Mr Frangs said live export was limited in what additional turn off capacity they could put through at short notice.
However, they were looking hard at ways to increase the offtake over the next few months.
