Belka Valley takes supreme Merino win

By Jodie Rintoul
September 27 2022 - 5:00am
The Jones familys Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock, exhibited the supreme Merino exhibit at this years Perth Royal Show. With the ewe which was also sashed the grand champion autumn shorn ram and champion autumn shorn Poll Merino ram over 1.5 years, were stud principals Robyn (left) and Phil Jones, judges Scott Pickering, Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll studs, Cascade, Fraser House, Barloo and Willemenup studs, Gnowangerup, Jake Michael, Nyowee stud, Balaclava, South Australia and Alex Prowse, Elders Merredin and sponsor representative Mitchell Crosby, Nutrien Livestock Breeding.

LIKE with the AFL grand final on Saturday where Geelong became the oldest team to win a grand final in history, the Jones family's Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock, created some history in the Merino judging ring at this year's Perth Royal Show when a Poll Merino ram from the stud was sashed the supreme exhibit.

