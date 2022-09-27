LIKE with the AFL grand final on Saturday where Geelong became the oldest team to win a grand final in history, the Jones family's Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock, created some history in the Merino judging ring at this year's Perth Royal Show when a Poll Merino ram from the stud was sashed the supreme exhibit.
When the upstanding March shorn ram was sashed the supreme exhibit, it marked the first time an autumn shorn exhibit had received the top award at the show.
Like Geelong did in the grand final, the ram dominated its opposition to take home the prestigious purple ribbon and create a new slice of Merino judging history at the Perth Royal Show.
Before the ram, named 'Nathan', earned the supreme ribbon, it had to overcome five other worthy exhibits in the supreme line-up - a full wool Merino ram and ewe from the Tilba Tilba stud, Williams, a full wool Poll Merino ram from the Eastville Park stud, Wickepin, a full wool Poll Merino ewe from the Belmont Park stud, Wagin and an autumn shorn ewe from the Eastville Park stud.
While these five other exhibits put up a bit of a fight, unlike Sydney in the grand final, in the end the judges couldn't go past the Belka Valley ram's combined wool and carcase traits.
When the ram received the supreme ribbon, not only did it mark the first time an autumn shorn ram had taken out the top award at the show, but also the first time Belka Valley principals Phil and Robyn Jones had collected a supreme title at a show in WA.
After Nathan was announced the supreme exhibit, strong wool judge Fraser House, Barloo and Willemenup studs, Gnowangerup, said there were a lot of good sheep in the shed and they were a credit to the breeders.
"The six sheep in the supreme line-up were all great types and all deserved to be in the final line-up," Mr House said.
"In the end we went for the Belka Valley ram as he is a really big, well-made ram which is square on its feet with a good deep body and good bone.
"Along with his good structure, he has a beautiful muzzle and a beautiful, white crimpy wool which he carries down to his toes and his belly.
"He is a pretty special sheep."
The Poll ram's run started on its winning way when it won its initial class for autumn shorn strong wool Poll Merino rams over 1.5 years.
From there it went on to be sashed the champion autumn shorn Poll Merino ram over 1.5 years and the grand champion autumn shorn ram.
When it was sashed the grand champion, fine wool judge Scott Pickering, Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll studs, Cascade, said it was a big, square ram with a massive barrel and bright, white, crimpy wool.
"He carries plenty of wool and his quality of wool doesn't vary it doesn't matter where you open him up," Mr Pickering said.
Nathan is sired by East Mundalla 58 (Slipper), which Belka Valley purchased in 2020 for $33,000 at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning.
It is also an AI-bred brother to Belka Valley Daniel, which was sashed grand champion junior ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, in July.
In the ring Nathan carried wool figures of 21.4 micron, 3.1 SD, 14.5 CV and 99.7 per cent CF.
Along with the supreme award, the other highly-chased award in the Merino ring at the show is the ribbon for the winning group of three rams under 1.5 years and the $3000 cash prize from class sponsor Elders.
This year it was the Mullan family's Eastville Park stud, Wickepin, which won the class with a group of three Poll Merino sires.
The win marked the third time the stud had claimed the award, the last time it won was in 2012.
Mr Pickering said the Eastville Park team was the standout group.
"All three rams are very well grown and are very even in their wools," he said.
"They are a very even team and a credit to the Mullan family."
The group included the stud's champion and reserve champion autumn shorn Poll Merino rams under 1.5 years.
Two of the rams were full ET-bred brothers by Collinsville Imperial 521 and the third was an ET-bred Collinsville Imperial 4441 son.
The had micron figures of 20.7, 20.2 and 19.0 to go with comfort factors of 99.8pc, 99.9pc and 99.9pc.
Autumn shorn rams
The Belka Valley supreme exhibit, Nathan, as previously mentioned, took top ram honours in the autumn shorn section when it was sashed the grand champion autumn shorn ram.
Hot on its tail in the grand champion line-up was a young Merino ram from the Mullan family's Quailerup West stud, Wickepin, when it was sashed the reserve grand champion autumn shorn ram.
The classy Merino ram was not only sashed the reserve grand champion autumn shorn ram, it was also named the junior champion ram of the show.
Mr Pickering said the Qualierup West ram, which still had its lambs teeth, was an outstanding ram for its size.
"He has a great carcase and a very good bright, white wool which doesn't change wherever you look at him," he said.
"He carries his wool quality exceptionally well and is a top young sire which I think will breed on."
The Quailerup West ram earned the right to compete in the grand champion line-up after first winning its class for autumn shorn medium wool Merino rams under 1.5 years and then being sashed the champion autumn shorn Merino ram under 1.5 years.
When it received this champion ribbon, medium wool judge Jake Michael, Nyowee stud, Balaklava, South Australia, said the ram had very good size and structure and a quality wool from head to toe.
The ram is an ET-bred son of Quailerup West Tommy and it had wool figures of 21.0 micron, 2.9 SD, 13.8 CV and 99.6pc CF
The ram is no stranger to accolades as it was sashed the reserve champion March shorn medium wool ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, as well as the champion March shorn ram at this year's Williams Gateway Expo.
After its success in Bendigo, the Mullan family sold the ram to the Rockdale Valley stud for $10,000.
The Qualierup West stud also exhibited the reserve champion autumn shorn Merino ram under 1.5 years which was a full ET-brother to their junior champion ram.
Mr Michael said the reserve champion ram, which was also a medium wool, was nicely set up and had good lustre in its wool, but just didn't have the size of the champion.
This ram had wool figures of 20.6 micron, 3.0 SD, 14.6 CV and 99.5pc CF and it will also now head to Rockdale Valley stud after they purchased it out of the ram sale at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale for $9500.
The Mullan family's success in the autumn shorn ram classes wasn't just limited to their Merino rams - they also had success with Poll Merino sires from their Eastville Park stud.
Eastville Park made it a clean sweep in the under 1.5 years championship exhibiting both the champion and reserve champion autumn shorn Poll Merino rams under 1.5 years.
Mr Michael said the champion was a nice big, square sheep with good balance.
"He is good on his feet, has a soft muzzle and has very good evenness in his wool all over," Mr Michael said.
Prior to being sashed the champion, the ram finished first in its class for autumn shorn medium wool Poll Merino rams under 1.5 years in front of five other rams.
The ram is AI-bred by Collinsville Imperial 4441 and had wool figures of 20.2 micron, 3.3 SD, 16.3 CV and 99.9pc CF.
When it came to the stud's reserve champion ram, Mr Michael described it as a very safe sheep.
"It is good on its feet and has plenty of wool cutting ability," he said.
This ram was in the championship line-up after placing first in its class for strong wool Poll Merino rams under 1.5 years ahead of two other rams.
The ET-bred ram, which is by Collinsville Imperial 521 and out of an East Mundalla Imperial 81 ewe, had wool figures of 19.0 micron, 3.0 SD, 15.8 CV and 99.9pc CF.
The champion ribbons didn't end here for the Eastville Park stud, it also exhibited the reserve champion autumn shorn Poll Merino ram over 1.5 years.
Mr House said this ram had both wool quality and wool quantity but it just didn't have the scale and depth of body of the Belka Valley champion which beat it.
This ram had wool figures of 17.5 micron, 2.7 SD, 15.4 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Autumn shorn ewes
In the autumn shorn ewe classes, the Mullan family's Eastville Park stud dominated, exhibiting both the grand champion and reserve grand champion autumn shorn ewes.
Taking the grand champion title and junior champion ewe title for the stud was a classy, young, strong wool Poll Merino ewe.
When the ET-bred ewe received its ribbon grand champion and junior champion ribbons Mr Michael said it was a top young ewe.
"She has a very productive skin and is carrying a beautiful, white, crimpy wool all over," he said.
The ewe made its way to the grand champion line-up after finishing first in its class for strong wool Poll Merino ewes under 1.5 years in front of two other ewes.
From there it was sashed the champion autumn shorn Poll Merino ewe under 1.5 years and at this point Mr House said it was really good on its feet and stood up very well.
"She also has nice thickness in her wool and carries her wool quality right down to her points," Mr House said.
The ewe is sired by Collinsville Imperial 4441 and out of a Barloo Impact blood ewe.
It had wool figures of 18.2 micron, 3.0 SD, 16.5 CV and 99.7pc CF.
When it came to the reserve grand champion autumn shorn ewe exhibited by Eastville Park, Mr Michael said it stood up well and had a nice barrel.
"Not only is her structure very good, she is also well covered in a good long-stapled, white wool," he said.
Prior to being sashed the reserve grand champion autumn shorn ewe, the ewe won its class for medium wool ewes under 1.5 years in front of six other ewes and then went on to be sashed the reserve champion autumn shorn Poll Merino ewe under 1.5 years.
When it receive this reserve champion ribbon, Mr House said it was very good ewe with a nice, stylish wool all the way down to its points.
The ET-bred ewe is by Collinsville Imperial 521 and out of East Mundalla Imperial 81 blood ewe.
It had wool figures of 17.7 micron, 3.1 SD, 17.5 CV and 100pc CF.
In the autumn shorn Merino ewe classes there was only one exhibit and it was from the Mullan family's Quailerup West stud and judges deemed it good enough to be sashed the champion autumn shorn Merino ewe under 1.5 years.
Mr Michael said it was a nicely set up ewe with a good white wool which is carried really well from its head to its toes.
The ewe, which is by Quailerup West Tommy, had wool figures of 18.1 micron, 2.7 SD, 14.9 CV and 100pc CF.
August shorn Merinos
The Rintoul family's Tilba Tilba stud, Williams, claimed the grand champion double in the August shorn Merino section, exhibiting both the grand champion Merino ram and ewe.
Taking top honours for the stud were two outstanding superfine exhibits that caught the eye of the judges.
When the stud's ram was announced the grand champion, Mr House said it was a beautiful, well-made sire with a quality superfine fleece all over.
"He also has a good headset and purity through his muzzle and head, which carries right through his wool as well," Mr House said.
"He is a very hard ram to fault."
Prior to being sashed the grand champion Merino ram, it won its class for superfine wool Merino rams any age and was sashed the champion superfine wool Merino ram.
At this point Mr Pickering said he had a great carcase and a very nice even wool which is packed on.
"He also stands up very well and has a good soft muzzle," Mr Pickering said.
The ram is from the stud's blue tag family and it had wool figures of 19.1 micron, 3.0 SD, 15.7 CV and 100pc CF.
In the grand champion Merino ewe judging, it was a classy superfine ewe from the Rintoul family's Tilba Tilba stud which got the nod for the purple broad ribbon in front of a strong wool ewe from its Dongiemon stud.
Mr Michael said the ewe showed good size for a superfine type and had a very consistent, white, well-nourished wool all over.
"She has very good wool quality and wool coverage," Mr Michael said.
The ewe was also sashed the champion superfine Merino ewe when it won its class for superfine Merino ewes any age.
At this point Mr Pickering said it had a good frame, a pure muzzle and a consistent superfine wool all over.
The ewe is from the stud's blue tag family and had wool figures of 17.6 micron, 2.9 SD, 16.5 CV and 99.9pc CF.
When it came to the reserve grand champion ewe from the Rintoul family's Dongiemon stud, Mr Pickering said it was a structurally correct ewe with both wool quality and quantity.
"She has a really good quality strong wool fleece and there is plenty of it all over her," he said.
Prior to being judged the reserve grand champion Merino ewe, the ewe was sashed the champion strong wool Merino ewe and at this point Mr House said the ewe was a true strong wool type with a big spring of rib, a big barrel and depth of body.
"She is also really good on her feet and is going to cut a power of wool," he said.
The ewe, which is based on Barloo bloodlines, had wool figures of 21.4 micron, 3.0 SD, 14.0 CV and 99.9pc CF.
The reserve grand champion Merino ram was exhibited by the McLagan family's Eungai stud, Miling.
Mr House said it carried a nice, white, bright long stapled wool.
"He has good wool coverage from top to toe but in the end he wasn't quite as complete as the grand champion from Tilba Tilba," he said.
The Eungai ram stood in the grand champion line-up after winning its class for medium wool Merino rams over 1.5 years and being sashed the champion medium wool Merino ram.
The ram which is a son of Navanvale Frank had wool figures of 18.4 micron, 3.5 SD, 19.0 CV and 99.8pc CF.
August shorn Poll Merino
Top honours were shared in the August shorn Poll Merino judging with the Eastville Park stud exhibiting the grand champion Poll Merino ram and the Edward family, Belmont Park stud, Wagin, exhibiting the grand champion Poll Merino ewe.
Winning the grand champion Poll Merino ram ribbon for the Eastville Park stud was an impressive medium wool ram.
When the ram was announced the grand champion, Mr House said it was a very productive sire with both good wool and carcase traits.
"He has a beautiful spring of rib, along with a big barrel and a big backend plus a big volume of wool," he said.
The ram earned the right to stand in the grand champion line after winning its class for medium wool Poll Merino rams over 1.5 years and being sashed the champion medium wool Poll Merino ram.
At this point Mr Michael said the six-tooth ram stood up very well and was a big wool cutter.
"He is good on his feet, has a very nice, white wool and is very pure," he said.
The ET-bred ram, which is by Oakbank 30 and out of an East Mundalla Imperial 81 daughter, is no stranger to broad ribbons as it was sashed the grand champion medium wool ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, in July.
The ram had wool figures of 18.8 micron, 2.6 SD, 13.8 CV and 100pc CF.
Standing in reserve to the Eastville Park ram and being sashed the reserve grand champion Poll Merino ram was an upstanding medium wool ram from the Button family's Manunda stud, Tammin.
Mr House said the Manunda ram was an upstanding ram with a big barrel and a big wide chest.
"He is not only a big ram but he also has a quality medium wool and good wool density," he said.
The Manunda ram not only stood reserve to the Eastville Park sire in the grand champion line-up but it also stood in the same position in their opening class where it was sashed the reserve champion medium wool Poll Merino ram behind the Eastville Park sire.
The AI-bred ram by Rhamily Benny had wool figures of 19.5 micron, 3.7 SD, 19.0 CV and 99.7pc CF.
Taking home the grand champion Poll Merino ewe ribbon for the Belmont Park stud was a big, upstanding strong wool ewe.
When the grand champion purple ribbon was draped across its back, Mr Pickering said it was a standout ewe.
"She is a big framed ewe who is going to cut a power of wool," he said.
The Belmont Park ewe's journey to the top started when it won its class for strong wool Poll Merino ewes over 1.5 years and was sashed the champion strong wool Poll Merino ewe.
At this stage Mr House described it as a big ewe with a high quality wool from head to toe.
The six-tooth ewe is by Poll Boonoke 28 and had wool figures of 20.4 micron, 3.3 SD, 16.2 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Like in the Poll Merino ram judging, the Manunda stud had to settle for the reserve grand champion ewe ribbon.
Claiming the reserve grand champion Poll Merino ewe ribbon for Manunda was a medium wool ewe.
Prior to being sashed the reserve grand champion Poll Merino ewe, the ewe placed first in its class for medium wool Poll Merino ewes over 1.5 years and in turn was sashed the champion medium wool Poll Merino ewe.
Mr Michael said the ewe had good size and structure and stood up very well.
"She is a big ewe with a good productive skin which is pushing out a very good medium wool," he said.
The AI-bred ewe is by Rhamily Ted and had wool figures of 18.9 micron, 3.2 SD, 16.9 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Unhoused/Unrugged
The Belka Valley stud dominated the unhoused/unrugged classes and as a result ended up exhibiting the grand champion unhoused ram and the grand champion unhoused ewe.
Winning the grand champion ram ribbon for the stud was an upstanding two-tooth Poll ram by East Mundalla 58 (Slipper).
Mr House said the ram was a nice, big sheep with a beautiful muzzle and a quality wool which went all the way down to its pins.
The ram earned the grand champion ribbon after winning its class for unhoused/unrugged rams under 1.5 years which were strictly paddock run in front of four other rams.
It had wool figures of 18.8 micron, 3.5 SD, 18.6 CV and 99.9pc CF.
When it came to the ewe classes, it was a ewe from the unhoused/unrugged fine/medium under 1.5 years class from the Belka Valley stud that was sashed the grand champion.
Mr Pickering said the ewe had good coverage and was a heavy cutter.
"She is structurally sound, has a big barrel and is very even all over in her wool quality," he said.
The two-tooth, which is a daughter of East Mundalla 58 (Slipper), had wool figures of 15.3 micron, 3.2 SD, 20.9 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Prior to being judged the grand champion, the ewe was sashed the champion unhoused/unrugged fine/medium ewe under 1.5 years.
The Belka Valley stud also exhibited the champion unhoused/unrugged strong wool ewe under 1.5 year.
This two-tooth ewe carried Mianelup bloodlines and wool figures of 16.1 micron, 3.4 SD, 21.1 CV and 100pc CF.
There was one award in the unhoused/unrugged classes the Belka Valley stud didn't claim and it was the group of three ewes.
This class was won by first-time exhibitors the Maher family, Rockdale Valley stud, Muntadgin.
