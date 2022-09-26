Farm Weekly
Belmont Park Poll Merino sells to $5000

By Jodie Rintoul
September 26 2022 - 7:00am
Prices hit a high of $5000 at the Belmont Park on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Wagin. With the top-priced ram were Belmont Park co-principal Raymond Edward (left), buyers Viv and Doug Giles and Dougs son Ned and Nutrien Livestock stud and commercial sheep manager Tom Bowen.

AN even line-up of Poll Merino sires and strong support from a loyal client base pushed prices to a high of $5000, ensuring a positive result for the Edward family's Belmont Park Poll Merino stud, Wagin, in their on-property ram sale.

