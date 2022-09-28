Farm Weekly
Perth Royal Show success for Auburn Valley, Tilba Tilba and Dongiemon studs

By Wendy Gould & Jodie Rintoul
September 28 2022 - 10:00am
The supreme fleece at this years Perth Royal Show was exhibited by the Rintoul familys Auburn Valley stud, Williams. With the fleece which was also sashed the grand champion ram fleece, champion open ram fleece and champion fine fleece were Elders Merredin wool representative Alex Prowse (left), Auburn Valleys Jodie, Ann, Peter and Brooke Rintoul and Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer. Elders was the sponsor of the supreme fleece award.

RINTOUL and Williams - two words that became like seeing double in the Merino wool section at this year's Perth Royal Show.

