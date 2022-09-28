Three generations of Boyle family involved in shearing and woolhandling competitions Abby, 16, who placed third in the Perth Royal Show novice woolhandling competition, her father Damien, who won the Perth Royal Show open shearing competition for the 24th time, taking out the quality points award in doing so, and her grandfather Don (with one of his sons ribbons), a life member of the Western Australian Competition Shearing Association and a Perth Royal Show sheep shearing and wool handling competition committee member.