Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Tambellup shearer Damien Boyle wins at Royal Show again

By Mal Gill
September 28 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three generations of Boyle family involved in shearing and woolhandling competitions Abby, 16, who placed third in the Perth Royal Show novice woolhandling competition, her father Damien, who won the Perth Royal Show open shearing competition for the 24th time, taking out the quality points award in doing so, and her grandfather Don (with one of his sons ribbons), a life member of the Western Australian Competition Shearing Association and a Perth Royal Show sheep shearing and wool handling competition committee member.

TAMBELLUP shearing legend Damien Boyle continued to make the Perth Royal Show open shearing competition his own on Saturday, winning for an unprecedented 24th time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.