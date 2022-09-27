Farm Weekly
Candidate assessment panel for CBH board hopefuls

September 27 2022 - 11:30pm
CBH Group chairman Simon Stead.

NOMINATIONS will open on Thursday, October 6, for candidates contesting next year's CBH Group member director elections and who want to participate in the candidate assessment panel (CAP) process.

