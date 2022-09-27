NOMINATIONS will open on Thursday, October 6, for candidates contesting next year's CBH Group member director elections and who want to participate in the candidate assessment panel (CAP) process.
The 2023 vacancies will be in Districts 1, 2 and 4.
For candidates who do not wish to participate in the CAP process, nominations will open on December 12 and close on January 3.
To assist in the co-operatives pursuit of the highest standards of governance, the CAP process, introduced for the first-time last year, has been designed to encourage a high calibre of candidates to stand for election and promote merit-based voting of member directors.
Prospective candidates for the CBH board are strongly encouraged to go through the CAP process, which will assess the candidate's skills, attributes and experience before providing a report to CBH members ahead of voting.
CBH chairman Simon Stead (pictured) said feedback from the inaugural CAP process in 2021 was positive and provided additional confidence to member voters.
"The CAP process has been designed to encourage a high calibre of candidates to stand for election and promote merit-based voting by providing members with factual information about the candidates for their consideration when deciding which candidate to vote for," Mr Stead said.
The CAP is a three-person, majority independent panel, comprising Mr Stead and two members external to CBH and respected in the field of governance - Terry Agnew and Suzanne Ardagh.
It will assess and deliver a report in respect of all candidates who participate in the CAP process against the skills and attributes sought by CBH.
This information will then be provided in the voting materials and will include a rating and assessment comments for each candidate who took part in the CAP process.
It is important to note that CAP will not recommend a preferred candidate or candidates.
Candidates are not required to have their main growing interests in the district in which they intend to nominate for election.
Members who want to nominate for a CBH member director position can contact returning officer Jocelyn Chapman at nominations@waec.wa.gov.au or by calling 9214 0489.
Nominations for CAP process candidates close on November 3.
