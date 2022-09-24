Farm Weekly

CBH opens up sites for big WA harvest

By Shannon Beattie
September 24 2022 - 12:30am
More bins and storage for big harvest

AT least 11 non-network sites will be opened and temporary storage added at about 36 more by the CBH Group to cope with the forecast bigger than average crop this harvest.

