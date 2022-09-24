More bins and storage for big harvest

AT least 11 non-network sites will be opened and temporary storage added at about 36 more by the CBH Group to cope with the forecast bigger than average crop this harvest.
CBH outlined its plans in a letter to growers this month to help receive and store this year's crop.
The plans have been made based on grower estimates, however the list has not yet been finalised and sites may be added or changed in the lead up to harvest.
Currently, the non-network sites include Pithara, Wubin, Wialki, Nembudding, Nungarin, Burracoppin, Holleton, Ainsworth, Dudinin, Woodanilling and Dunn Rock.
On top of that, CBH has successfully secured extensions from local shires to extend last year's 2.2 million tonnes of temporary storage for this harvest.
MORE CROPPING NEWS
Chief operations officer Mick Daw said the co-operative was continuing to work with local government to build an additional 2.3mt of temporary storage for the 2022/23 harvest at about 36 sites.
"These sites have been strategically identified based on a site-by-site estimated receival and forecast carry position, with more than half of this capacity to be focused in the Kwinana North and South zones due to their higher carry position," Mr Daw said.
"Currently, local government approvals for the 2022/23 builds have been received for 2.1mt of temporary storage and construction has started at some sites and will continue at other sites up to and throughout harvest."
Again, the list of sites for temporary storage has not been finalised.
However, work has started or expected to start at Narngulu, Moora, Ballidu, Watheroo, Beacon, Merredin, Narembeen, Dulyalbin, Bodallin, Southern Cross, Koorda, Mount Walker, Quairading, Kondinin, Narrakine, Meenaar, Kojonup North, Chillinup, Gairdner, Mirambeena, Nyabing, Cascade and Ravensthorpe.
In addition to the temporary storage sites, earlier this year CBH began three major upgrades at Cadoux, Shark Lake and Dumbleyung which will add an additional 300,000t of permanent storage.
"We have also invested and ordered long lead items and associated equipment to help receive grower deliveries, such as drive over grids, tarpaulins, mobile weighbridges and open bulkhead frames," Mr Daw said.
"As there are a few weeks before harvest starts, please be aware that sites currently earmarked to support this year's harvest may change."
To help keep grain flowing to port, alleviate pressure at upcountry receival sites and increase harvest shipping as quickly as possible, CBH has created the Kwinana Port Initiative which encourages growers in the Kwinana North and South zones to deliver directly to either the Kwinana Grain Terminal (KGT) or Metro Grain Centre (MGC).
Growers who deliver new season canola (GM and non-GM) directly to KGT or MGC from the start of harvest until further notice, will be offered a $7.30 per tonne rebate on storage and handling fees.
CBH has also removed the out of zone nomination option for the 2022/23 season due to challenges presented as a result of high volumes of nominations.
"Growers who have already forward contracted new season grain will be required to physically deliver into the port zone in which they have contracted with their grain marketer," Mr Daw said.
"Growers who have questions about their forward contracts are encouraged to speak with their marketer."
Growers have been encouraged to attend their local pre-harvest meetings to learn more about harvest plans for the sites in their area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.