Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

CBH grain carry-over could be up to $3b

By Shannon Beattie
September 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The quicker customers are able to access grain, the more theyre willing to pay for it, and the inability to swiftly get grain from the country to port is costing WA growers.

HAS the inability to get grain from the country to port in a timely manner potentially cost Western Australian growers and the State's wider economy up to $3 billion?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.