GRDC leaders go on WA tour

By Shannon Beattie
September 22 2022 - 4:00am
Grains Research and Development Commission Western Panel and staff speak with growers and ConsultAg agronomist Garren Knell in Highbury. Photos by Evan Collis.

ACROSS four days and 1520 kilometres, the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Western Regional Panel was all ears as it embarked on its annual spring tour last week.

