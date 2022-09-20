Farm Weekly

Liebe Group focus on nitrogen and phosphorous

By Shannon Beattie
September 20 2022 - 7:00am
Area manager Saritha Marais presented Summit Fertilisers trial on optimising nitrogen and phosphorus applications on wheat when the budget is limited at the Liebe Group Spring Field Day on September 8.

A TRIAL by Summit Fertilizers is determining how to optimise nitrogen and phosphorus use when budget is the determinant factor in a wheat cropping budget, as opposed to maximising production using agronomy.

