Farm Weekly

Liebe Group tests Spraytec pesticide additives

By Shannon Beattie
September 20 2022 - 5:00am
Technical sales representative Robert Pattison presented Spraytecs trial of their products added to post-emergent herbicides and fungicides at the Liebe Group Spring Field Day on September 8.

A TRIAL conducted at Liebe Group's North Miling main trial site has investigated the efficacy of Spraytec's pesticide additives in comparison to an industry recommended adjuvant across two applications - post-emergent herbicide and post-emergent fungicide.

