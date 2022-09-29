Farm Weekly

Mateno Complete to reduce barley weeds in 2023

September 29 2022 - 2:00am
Shannon Meyer, agronomist with Elders at Coorow and Marchagee grower Wade Parker inspect the excellent annual ryegrass control across the entire soil surface in barley provided by an early post-emergent application of the recently released herbicide, Mateno Complete, in a large-scale demonstration trial on the Parkers Gunyidi property.

GROWERS experiencing excellent grass and broadleaf weed control from early post-emergent (EPE) applications of the recently released herbicide, Mateno Complete, in wheat this season can look forward to seeing similar in their barley crops from next year.

