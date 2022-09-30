Farm Weekly
Nepowie Poll Merinos top $7700 at Nomans Lake

By Lynette Carew-Reid
September 30 2022 - 11:00pm
Blake (left) and Dylan White (right), Nepowie stud, Nomans Lake, with $7700 top price buyer Leon Pech, Boyagin Valley, Brookton, at last weeks on-property ram sale.

A TEAM effort from 35 loyal clients cleared the shed and set a $2032 stud record average at the Nepowie Poll Merino ram sale at Nomans Lake last week.

