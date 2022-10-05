Farm Weekly

Riders from Victoria and New South Wales join the ADAMA Australia 2-wheel motorbike crop trials tour in WA's South West

October 5 2022 - 9:30am
The ADAMA Australia 2-wheel crop trials tour group braved cold, wet conditions on the first day of the tour this year at Rylington Park, near Boyup Brook.

THE earlier lifting of COVID-19 restrictions provided a boost for the annual ADAMA Australia 2-wheel motorbike crop trials tour held recently, with interstate riders returning to the event to visit crop protection and variety trials through the South West, as well as some leading farming enterprises in the region.

