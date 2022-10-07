THEY breed 'em tough in the country - and Koltyn Tholstrup is no exception.
At 17, the Esperance product has been kicking goals as a Western Australian Football League (WAFL) colts player and AFL NAB Futures program rising star.
Renowned for his strong marking ability and accuracy by foot, the humble teenager has been highly rated among quality talent at the top of AFL's 2023 draft class.
His name and style have quickly captured the attention of fans, although his footy smarts and elite work rate have done most of the talking this year.
But the young gun doesn't just want to play footy at the highest level, with roots in the Wheatbelt he's also weighing up a future in agriculture.
"Dad said, you can be a stock agent for the rest of your life, but you can't be a footballer," Mr Tholstrup said.
"So I'm going to grab it with both hands, have a crack and see if I can go the whole way.
"If all else fails, I'm keen to try work as a stock agent."
Growing up at Myrup (east of Esperance) with his grandparents, parents and older brother, farming flows through Mr Tholstrup's veins.
He was born into it, owing everything learned onfarm to his grandfather John - and also former Landmark Esperance livestock stock agent, the late Peter 'Windy' Gale.
Mr Tholstrup has the gift of the gab, you only have to speak to him to realise this.
Combining his skill of spinning a good yarn with farming - stock agent work seemed like a no-brainer.
'Windy' took the youngster under his wing and showed him the ins and outs of the job.
The 5am starts were not enough to deter the youngster.
In fact, he only wanted to pursue a career in the field more.
"I think it would be great to work as a stock agent - I'd wake up every morning and actually want to go to work," he said.
"I love meeting and talking to people and reckon I'd be able to use that to my advantage.
"You know, really talk to farmers and help them out with what they need."
MORE STORIES:
As well as farming, Mr Tholstrup found a love for footy at Myrup.
He first ran out as one of the younger players for the Newtown-Condingup Football Club under 12s team.
This proved crucial to his development as a player and he quickly formed a tough, no-nonsense approach to the game.
"Every year, I would play up a grade because they were short," he said.
"I played in my brother Jevan's team, initially they were pretty intimidating at training, but I adapted and got used to it.
"My brother was a pretty solid bloke, which helped as well."
At the start of under 14s, Mr Tholstrup came to realise just how much he enjoyed playing footy.
This was mainly due to the fact he could have a kick with his mates.
Despite this, it has been his parents Stuart and Terri, who have played the most crucial role in turning him into the footballer he is today.
So much so, they are his biggest inspiration and support.
"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my parents - they've always motivated and pushed me," Mr Tholstrup said.
"Mum would take me down to the running track and help me with that side of things, while dad was into skill work.
"They also drove me to Perth and picked me up (to play and train) when I didn't have my driver's licence."
Last year he moved to the WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, to continue his studies.
He has played for Cunderdin as well as the Subiaco Football Club's Futures and colts sides - proving his impact as a midfield forward.
"Anytime we had a bye at Subi, I'd go and play for Cunderdin," Mr Tholstrup said.
"To be honest, I think there are a lot of differences between city and country footy.
"In the country, skill levels vary up and down, the bodies are bigger and harder hitting.
"Playing in Perth the skill level is pretty even, but if you bump someone they are knocked to the ground."
Mr Tholstrup cemented his reputation as one of the country's best under 17 talents this year, when he played in the NAB AFL Futures match.
The game was a curtain-raiser to the Geelong Cats versus Sydney Swans grand final clash.
A squad of 48 draft guns were selected from across the country, with Mr Tholstrup stationed on either side of midfield for Team Murphy - named after retired AFL star Marc Murphy.
He relished the opportunity to display his skills on the AFL's biggest stage - the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
"Playing in the Futures game was a great experience and a memory I'll keep forever," Mr Tholstrup said.
"It was good to see where I'm at in my age group and where I sit for next year's draft.
"(Former Collingwood AFL legend) Travis Cloke was my coach and the night before the game we were chatting about farming and footy - I feel lucky to have had that."
Aside from playing at the MCG and meeting Cloke, Mr Tholstrup's favourite footy memories include playing State and winning the flag last year at Cunderdin.
He also recalls as a junior running out on the ground through the Saint Kilda Football Club's banner with the likes of former AFL great Nick Riewoldt.
This season the Subiaco side narrowly missed out on nabbing a hotly contested grand final spot.
Mr Tholstrup is now looking forward to graduating year 12, completing harvest at Tammin and moving to Perth, where he hopes to secure work in a woolshed or at the Muchea Livestock Centre.
But this doesn't mean footy will be put on the backburner.
"Training will be every night of the week when pre-season starts up and outside of that I'll be running on the farm," he said.
"Next year will be dedicated to training and work."
So whether you are into farming, footy or both - remember the name Koltyn Tholstrup.
There's no doubt you'll see or hear it in the near future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.