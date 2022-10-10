Farm Weekly
Elders to move it WA wool business headquarters, show floor and woolstores from Bibra Lake to East Rockingham

By Mal Gill
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:30am
Elders' move to streamline woolhandling

ELDERS is moving its Western Australian wool business headquarters, show floor and woolstores to a former wool processing precinct at East Rockingham.

