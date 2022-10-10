Farm Weekly
$22,500 for Yonga Downs White Suffolk at Perth Royal Show All Breeds Ram and Ewe Sale.

By Jodie Rintoul and Kane Chatfield
October 10 2022 - 11:00pm
With the $22,500 top-priced Yonga Downs White Suffolk ram which was purchased by the Ledwith familys Kolindale White Suffolk stud, Dudinin, at the 2022 Perth Royal Show All Breeds Ram & Ewe Sale were Elders stud stock auctioneer Preston Clarke (left), Nutrien Livestock state manager Leon Giglia who represented the buyer over the phone and Yonga Downs stud principal Brenton Addis, Gnowangerup.

SOLID buying support from local and interstate stud breeders pushed prices to a top of $22,500 for a Yonga Downs White Suffolk ram at the Perth Royal Show All Breeds Ram and Ewe Sale.

