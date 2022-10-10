CATTLE have always been a part of Austin Smith's life.
Born in Derby, the 21-year-old's childhood was spent on and around Kimberley pastoral stations, before his family settled at Northam.
Perhaps it was a sign of what the future would hold.
Now, the Murdoch University student has his sights set on the United States, after nabbing a spot on the Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association's (ICMJ) industry tour.
Mr Smith was one of five university students from across the country selected to participate in the three-week tour scheduled for January.
"Being picked for the Australian ICMJ team to tour America is a huge honour and I feel it still hasn't fully sunk in," Mr Smith said.
"The opportunities presented through the ICMJ program have been unmatched, and I am very excited to continue my journey through the industry."
It comes at an exciting time for Mr Smith, who will also graduate with a bachelor degree in agricultural science - with an animal science and crop and pasture double major - at the end of this year.
Mr Smith owes his interest in agriculture to WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin.
Studying there in years 11 and 12, he was exposed to huge opportunities in the livestock industry including cattle judging at the Perth Royal Show.
At the same time, Mr Smith's family also run a Santa Gertrudis-Charolais cross cattle herd at their Northam farm.
He was given his first taste of meat judging in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, after representing Murdoch University in an ICMJ competition.
"I would occasionally help Murdoch's meat science team and from there was lucky enough to be chosen to attend the ICMJ competition - it was an incredible week," Mr Smith said.
"Coming from WA, I thought I had seen most of the industry, but the opportunities and scale of the red meat industry presented by ICMJ was mind blowing.
"Speaking to industry representatives and companies really opened my eyes to my future in the industry."
Mr Smith was selected in the competitions top 10 and was invited to take part in the ICMJ Mort & Co Intensive Education and Development week.
MORE STORIES:
Held in south east Queensland last week, the program exposed students to new technologies and capabilities within the meat industry during site visits to Mort & Co's Grassdale feedlot and some of Australia's major processors, including NH Foods Oakey Beef Exports, Australian Country Choice and SunPork Group's state-of-the-art pork processing facility, Swickers Kingaroy.
Students also took part in professional development sessions and met with Meat & Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong.
"It was an amazing experience and a huge personal development and network opportunity in the red meat industry," Mr Smith said.
From the field of talented students who take part in the program, Mr Smith was chosen for the US tour.
He will be joined by Lawton Elliott, from the University of Queensland, Jasmine Wholton, Charles Sturt University, Rachel Franklin, The University of Sydney, and Samuel Turner, the University of Queensland.
Led by Australian ICMJ coaches Melanie Smith and Nick van den Berg, participants will have the opportunity to compete at several events on the meat judging circuit.
Mr van den Berg said the US tour was an incredible opportunity for students to learn about the red meat industry in one of the largest red meat producing countries in the world.
"ICMJ's mission is to inspire and develop the next generation of leaders in the global red meat industry and this tour is a key component of our annual program," Mr van den Berg said.
"We want students to understand where Australia fits in the global red meat industry and how the industry operates in other countries."
Following the tour and graduation, Mr Smith has been offered an honours project through Murdoch University.
He is interested in the world of red meat research and development and also hopes to spend time further exploring his passion for livestock production.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.