Yonga Downs White Suffolk wins Interbreed supreme meat breeds champion title at Perth Royal Show

By Jodie Rintoul
October 8 2022 - 12:00am
The interbreed supreme champion and grand champion meat breeds ram at this years Perth Royal Show was exhibited by the Yonga Downs White Suffolk stud, Gnowangerup. With the ram were sponsor representative Roy Addis (left), Nutrien Livestock Breeding, judges Adrian Veitch, Kaya Dorper and White Dorper studs, Narrogin, Pam Hinkley, Willyung, Rivers Hyde, Kohat White Suffolk stud, Ongerup, Brenton Heazlewood, Melton Park English Leicester and Border Leicester studs, Whitemore, Tasmania, Yonga Downs co-principal Brenton Addis and judge Gordon Close, Closeup Poll Dorset and Suffolk studs, Finley, New South Wales.

THIS year's Perth Royal Show won't be one that will be easily forgotten by Yonga Downs White Suffolk stud principals Brenton and Harriet Addis, Gnowangerup, as they claimed their second interbreed supreme meat breeds champion title.

