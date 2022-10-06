IT was a Perth Royal Show to remember for the Thompson family, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, with their Charolais and Angus cattle featuring at the interbreed beef cattle group classes last week.
To ease the workload on exhibitors, the format changed this year with the breeders groups of heifers and bulls kicking off interbreed proceedings on Wednesday before the prestigious breeders group fittingly concluded the interbreed cattle judging on Thursday following the individual classes.
While beef cattle numbers were down this year, the quality of the cattle was extremely high giving judges Glenn Trout, Moorunga Angus stud, Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Brendan Scheiwe, Brendale Charolais and Toblo Droughtmaster studs, Tallagalla, Queensland and Rhett Mobbs, Gowrie Simmental stud, Bell, Queensland, plenty to think about over the two days of interbreed judging.
European and British breed cattle shared in the spoils and generous sponsorship from Harvey Beef, Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders Limited.
Headlining the Thompson family's memorable show performance was claiming back-to-back wins in the interbreed breeders group with their Charolais cattle.
The group of two heifers and a junior bull received top points from two of the judges to finish three points ahead of their Angus stablemates with the Thompson family collecting $3000 in prize money from Harvey Beef.
The Charolais group was made up of the interbreed champion, Supreme Charolais exhibit and junior champion bull Venturon Start The Party S97 (P) (by Venturon Hamish), junior champion Charolais female Venturon Her Majesty S188 (P) (by Ascot Kudos Q27) and Venturon Hillary S91 (ET) (P) (by HRJ Fab Favourite 804F).
Third place was tied between Bradford Cattle Co, Black Simmental, Orange Springs and Murdoch University Shorthorn, Murdoch.
Speaking on behalf of the judges, Mr Scheiwe said it had been an honour to judge and see the cattle on the west coast and the breeders groups would stand up anywhere in the country.
"All the finalists within their own right have all got very good cattle in them and when judging these groups we have to look at where the breeder is going and what they're striving to breed," Mr Scheiwe said.
"The Charolais group are very worthy winners.
"An absolutely outstanding heifer leading the group, us judges have all made comment on her.
"The heifer in the middle is a little more moderate but still very good and the outstanding junior bull that was the supreme junior bull of the show.
"Very hard to go past this group, strength of spine, plenty of femininity through both the females and the powerhouse bull that's really going to do a job."
MORE STORIES:
The Thompson family won the biggest showing of groups when its trio of Angus heifers reigned over six other teams for the interbreed breeders group of heifers.
Making up the group was supreme Angus exhibit Venturon Diana S134 (by Granite Ridge Maximus M34), Venturon Stella S156 (by Byergo Black Magic) and Venturon Lowan S24 (by SAV Renown 3439).
In a close competition, the Angus group again collected top votes from two judges but only finished a solitary point ahead of the Black Simmental group from Bandeeka Blacks stud, Boyanup, in second place and three points ahead of their Charolais stablemates.
Mr Scheiwe said the judges agreed it was a magnificent line-up of heifers across the whole Royal Show.
"You can see from what is standing out here, we weren't wrong," he said.
"There are good animals in every group and it has certainly been a task to judge these females.
"A powerful Angus group that is pretty moderate but correct and very similar in type.
"The Black Simmentals is a very good group, very even with a lot of volume and capacity.
"The Charolais group has plenty of power up front with two lovely heifers."
The interbreed breeders group of three bulls was a quieter showing with four groups stepping out into the ring.
The Murray family's Tullibardine Angus stud, Albany, made it back-to-back wins in the interbreed bull group, claiming top votes from two of the judges to finish two points ahead of the Bandeeka Simmental stud, Elgin, in second place while Murdoch University Shorthorn stud finished in third place.
The winning group of junior Angus bulls was made up with the grand champion Angus bull Tullibardine Slyfox S84 (by Millah Murrah Complement L238), Tullibardine S34 (by Baldridge Bronc) and Tullibardine Soulmate S41 (by Banquet Nixon N99).
Mr Trout said admirably the teams stepped up for each of the breeds and he appreciated the task of judging them.
"As judges we come from different production systems, different backgrounds and view cattle a little differently because of cattle that have made us or cost us money over the years," Mr Trout said.
"But we all have a fundamental understanding of how cattle operate and what they need to operate and we thought the top two teams best exemplifies this as beef industry bulls.
"The Angus team stands up extremely well with their flexibility of movement, functional soundness and carcase attributes.
"Look at the masculinity of these traditionally marked Simmental bulls with supreme heads.
"They step out as an extremely high performing, functional, sound, moderate in height but certainly have a lot of thickness, depth and volume.
"A magnificent group led by a particularly striking bull out front."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.