Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Venturon Livestock, Thompson family, wins interbreed groups at Perth Royal Show

By Kane Chatfield
October 6 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Perth Royal Show interbreed breeders group of three was exhibited by the Venturon Charolais stud, Boyup Brook. With the group were judges Glenn Trout (left), Moorunga Angus stud, Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Brendan Scheiwe, Brendale Charolais and Toblo Droughtmaster stud, Tallagalla, Queensland and Rhett Mobbs, Gowrie Simmental stud, Bell, Queensland, handlers Amanda Cavanagh and Bron McNair, Harris, Andrew and Anne Thompson, Venturon Charolais stud and Will Alston representing award sponsor Harvey Beef.

IT was a Perth Royal Show to remember for the Thompson family, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, with their Charolais and Angus cattle featuring at the interbreed beef cattle group classes last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.