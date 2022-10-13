Farm Weekly
GIWA crop record put tonnage estimates for the 2022/23 season at 23.1 million tonnes

By Shannon Beattie
October 13 2022 - 11:00pm
In the Esperance zone, grain yield potential of all crops has improved in the last two months to now possibly be coming close to the record tonnage of last year. Photo by Cassidy Whiting, Cascade.

IT is time to start placing your bets as to whether this season's harvest will beat last year's record crop and according to the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA), it is set to be a close race.

