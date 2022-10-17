Farm Weekly
Merino rams top $5500 at Angenup 45th annual on-property ram sale at Kojonup

By Jodie Rintoul
October 17 2022 - 10:30am
Prices hit a high of $5500 for this Merino ram at the Angenup on-property ram sale at Kojonup on Monday when it sold to Tom Marshall, TG Marshall, Cranbrook. With the ram were Elders Kojonup representative Liam Want (left), Angenup co-principals Trish and Gavin Norrish and Elders Kojonup branch manager Cameron Grace.

LIKE last year buyers again braved cold, wintery conditions at the Angenup 45th annual on-property ram sale at Kojonup but that they didn't let it deter them in their bidding as they pushed prices to a high of $5500 for a Merino ram in a very solid and consistent sale.

