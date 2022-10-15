Farm Weekly
Royston on-property sale, Napier, reaches $4600 for Prime SAMM ram

By Kyah Peeti
October 15 2022 - 3:00am
Top-price buyers Francesca and Campbell Lawrie are pictured with their $4600 Prime SAMM ram and Elders Mt Barker representative Dean Wallinger and Royston stud co-principal Sandy Forbes.

IT was a quality line-up of Prime SAMM and White Suffolk rams which greeted buyers when they walked into the shed for the Royston on-property ram sale at Napier on Monday.

