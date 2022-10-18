BUYERS were treated to an impressive line-up of quality white woolled Merinos and growthy, well-muscled prime lamb sires at last week's 28th Williams Breeders' Ram Sale and they responded accordingly.
With solid support from an extensive list of 46 registered local buyers and others from further afield, who know the quality genetics being bred in the Williams area, bidding was consistent throughout ensuring another positive result for the five local studs involved.
In the sale, prices hit a high of $3600 for a Poll Merino and $2000 for an UltraWhite composite.
Combined, the studs offered 159 Merino and Poll Merino rams and 95 prime lamb sires, making it one of the biggest multi-vendor, multi-breed sales in the State and they sold them at a clearance rate of 90 per cent, which was up 3pc on last year.
Overall the sale averaged $1429 for the 228 rams sold, which was up $64 on last year's average of $1365 for 230 rams sold.
The overall sale average ranks second best ever recorded in the sale's history.
Both Elders auctioneer Nathan King and Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby agreed it was a good line-up of rams across all breeds and once again the sale provided very good value buying across the shed.
The sale started on the Merino and Poll Merino offering and it was a solid sale throughout with prices overall on last year and the clearance very similar.
When the Elders and Nutrien Livestock auctioneering teams finished on the last Merino, 141 out of 159 offered by three studs had sold for an average of $1614, which was up $86 on last year.
In comparison, in last year's sale 166 Merino and Poll Merinos sold from 184 offered by four vendors at an average of $1528.
In the breakdown 117 out of 130 Poll Merinos sold at an average of $1655, up $177 on 2021, while the Merino side of the catalogue saw 24 rams sold from 29 offered at an average of $1417, back $321.
The Hogg family's Navanvale stud topped this section, when a big, square, deep-bodied Poll Merino sire from its offering was knocked down at $3600.
After Elders auctioneer Nathan King took an opening bid of $2000 on the upstanding ram, a mini bidding war broke out as a number of bidders threw in a quick succession of bids as they chased the quality ram.
In the end it was Elders stud stock representative Kevin Broad, who had the final bid at $3600 and then revealed he purchased the ram for the Lavender family, Lavender Farm Co, Williams.
Mr Broad said he and the Lavenders selected the ram for its wool quality which was very suitable to the Quindanning area.
"He is a large-framed ram with a beautiful, stylish, white wool," Mr Broad said.
"The Lavenders purchased a ram last year which has the same breeding and was a similar style to this one and it has bred some good lambs, so we are hoping this ram will do the same.
"They will use the ram with last year's ram in their nucleus flock."
The 114 kilogram, March shorn ram, had current wool figures of 18.9 micron, 3.1 SD and 99.3pc comfort factor to go with scans of 34.5mm eye muscle depth (EMD) and 6.3mm fat.
The $3200 top-priced Merino ram for the sale was also found in the Navanvale run, when an upstanding, late April shorn ram was knocked down to return buyer Anthony Kingston, KG & MB Kingston, Goomalling.
The 107kg ram, which carried Navanvale Frank bloodlines, had wool figures of 19.5 micron, 2.7 SD, 99.9pc CF along with scans of 32mm EMD and 5.1mm fat.
There were a couple of other buyers to purchase small teams at the top end of the market.
The Gillett family, Gillett Bros, Williams, purchased two Polls at $1600 and $1700.
Their $1700 ram was a special purchase as its proceeds were being donated by the Hogg family to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser charity for Breast Cancer Research - WA.
The other buyer in this category was Tamar Holdings, Katanning, which secured two Merinos at $2000 and $1200 as well as a Poll at $1400.
When it came to the stud's volume buyers, like last year it was clients of more than 10 years the Anderson family, Glenorchy Grazing, Williams and clients of more than 20 years the Petchell family, WG & EM Petchell, Williams, that led the charge both going home with 11 rams.
Heading to the Anderson family's farm were nine Polls and two Merinos at an average of $1382 and to a top of $2100.
The Andersons paid a high of $2100 for a 20.7 micron, 99.8pc CF Poll sire which had scans of 32mm EMD and 5.4mm fat.
MORE RAM SALE STORIES:
Jamie Anderson said he was chasing rams that were well-structured with a good frame and free-growing, long-stapled crimpy wools.
"We continue to return and buy from Navanvale because of the good long wools they produce along with the good bodies and constitutions of the sheep," Mr Anderson said.
The Andersons this season are looking at mating 2400 ewes to Merinos for a June lambing and 600 Merino ewes to White Suffolk sires for a May lambing.
When it came to the Petchell family's team they averaged $1200 and paid a high of $2100 for a team of 11 Merinos.
Their $2100 sire, was by Charinga General, and had wool figures of 20.1 micron, 2.9 SD and 99.9pc CF to go with scans of 27mm EMD and 4.2mm fat as well as a bodyweight of 99kg.
Rodney Petchell said he was chasing rams with good crimp definition and plenty of staple length as they were now shearing every eight months.
"I like the Navanvale sheep as they cut plenty of good quality wool," Mr Petchell said.
"On our eight month shearing our mature ewes are cutting 4.3 to 4.5kg of 18 micron wool."
This year the Petchells will join 3200 ewes to Merino rams and 2800 Merino ewes to White Suffolk sires for a lambing starting at the beginning of June.
By the end of its run, the Navanvale stud had cleared 16 of its 19 Merino sires under the hammer at an average of $1388 (down $567) and 31 of its 39 Polls for an average of $1481 (down $361) to finish with an overall average of $1449 over the 47 rams sold to 13 buyers from 58 offered, which was down $433 on last year.
The Haddrick family's Toorackie stud was next up with an increased offering of 60 Poll Merinos and with very strong competition right through the offering it cleared 59 under the hammer to 10 buyers to a high of $3400 and a sale high average of $1866, which was up $404 on last year.
Last year the stud offered and sold 55 rams to seven buyers at an average of $1462 and to a top of $4000.
The $3400 top-priced Toorackie ram was purchased by the Batt family, Matlock Farms Pty Ltd, Boddington, who have been buying from Toorackie for more than 25 years.
Damien Batt said they like the Toorackie rams because they are large framed rams with good, free-growing wools which are suitable to their area.
"The top priced ram I purchased is a nice big, well-structured ram with a good stylish, white wool," Mr Batt said.
The ram had current wool figures of 18.5 micron, 3.0 SD, 99.9pc CF and a greasy fleece weight (GFW) percentage of 103pc to go with a weaning weight (WWT) percentage of 102pc and a yearling weight (YWT) percentage of 103pc.
Along with the top-priced ram Mr Batt purchased another four Toorackie rams to finish with a team of five at an average of $2580.
Also in the team was a ram at $3000 which measured 18.2 micron, 3.1 SD and 99.9pc CF in the wool and had a WWT percentage of 103pc and a YWT percentage of 104pc.
This year the Batts are looking to join 6000 ewes to Merino rams and 1500 Merino ewes to White Suffolk rams for a July lambing and will be hoping to improve on the 110pc lambing percentage for ewes joined they recorded this year which was their best ever.
The second best price in the Toorackie run was $3200 paid by repeat buyer Daniel Zadow, WR & PC Zadow, Kojonup, who finished the day with four rams from the stud at an average of $2675.
Mr Zadow's purchase at $3200 had wool figures of 19.2 micron, 3.2 SD, 99.7pc CF and 114pc GFW percentage along with a WWT percentage of 90pc and a YWT percentage of 98pc.
There were joint volume buyers in the Toorackie run and sharing the title were the Carne family, M Carne & Co, Williams and the Medlen family, GH & JD Medlen, Williams, after they purchased 11 rams each.
The Carne family averaged the highest of the two buyers with a figure of $1873 and paid a high of $2400 for a 17.8 micron, 100pc CF ram which had WWT percentage of 97pc and a YWT percentage of 106pc.
Matt Carne said he was chasing rams with large frames and 20 micron, good cutting white wools.
"It was a very even line-up of rams the Haddricks put up today and there was only one I had a cross against that I didn't want to take home," Mr Carne.
"The offering was a real credit to the stud and a great effort.
"We like buying from the stud because they are good framed sheep with good growth rates."
This year the Carnes achieved a 115pc lambing to ewes joined and will be hoping for the same next year when they lamb in June and July.
They are looking to join 3000 ewes to Merinos and 1500 Merino ewes to Poll Dorsets for next year's lambing.
When it came to the team purchased by the Medlen family they finished with 11 on their ute to a top of $2600 and an average of $1664.
They paid $2600 for a sire which had wool figures of 19.3 micron, 3.0 SD, 99.9pc CF and GFW percentage of 114pc along with a YWT percentage of 100pc.
Missing out on the volume buyer title by just one ram was client of more than 30 years the Schulz family, SJ & BJ Schulz, Williams, which averaged $1830 over a team of 10 which topped at $2400.
The Rintoul family's Auburn Valley rounded out the sale's Merino and Poll Merino offering with a team of 31 Poll Merinos and 10 Merinos and they achieved a slightly improved result on last year in terms of both clearance and prices.
The stud cleared 27 of its Poll Merinos under the hammer to a top of $2500 and average of $1393 (down $35 on 2021) and eight Merinos to a top of $2200 and average of $1475 (up $100) to six buyers to finish with an overall average of $1411, which was up $4 on last year.
In comparison last year Auburn Valley sold 30 rams under the hammer from 35 offered at an average of $1407.
Leading the charge in the stud's offering and selling at the $2500 top price was a white woolled polled ram when it was knocked down to return buyers Bob and Paul Treasure, RE & OM Treasure & Son, Wandering.
The 95kg ram had current wool figures of 20.2 micron, 3.2 SD, 15.8 CV and 99.7pc CF to go with EMD of +0.53mm above the group average and a fat figure of -0.4mm below the group average when scanned in July.
Not only did the Treasures purchase the top-priced ram in the Auburn Valley run they were also the volume buyers.
Paul Treasure said when selecting rams they first look at the wool qualities.
"We hunt rams with bright, white, free growing wools with reasonable staple length," Mr Treasure said.
"We also want rams with a relatively plain body and good structure."
By the end of the run they had purchased another nine Polls and two Merinos under the hammer to finish with a team of 12 at an average of $1808.
Also in the Treasure's team was the stud's $2400 second top-priced ram, a 94.5kg Poll ram carrying Wililoo bloodlines.
It had wool figures of 18.9 micron, 3.1 SD, 16.4 CV and 99.9pc CF along with +1.23mm EMD and -0.5mm fat figures.
The Treasures also purchased Auburn Valley's $2200 top-priced Merino ram when they went to this value for another ram carrying Wililoo bloodlines that weighed 105.5kg and had wool figures of 19.5 micron, 3.3 SD, 16.9 CV and 99.5pc CF along with -1.37mm EMD and -0.5mm fat figures.
But of even more significance in the Treasure's purchases was a Poll Merino sire which they purchased at $2000 whose proceeds were being donated by the Rintoul family to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser charity for Breast Cancer Research - WA.
Mr Treasure said it was a good cause and was probably why he chased it a bit more than what he normally would.
The Treasures are aiming to join about 3000 ewes to Merinos and 750 Merino ewes to Poll Dorset sires this season.
The next strongest buyer in terms of prices in the Auburn Valley run was return buyer Colin Cowcher, CS Cowcher, Williams, who purchased three Merinos to a top of $2100 and average of $1633.
Mr Cowcher paid $2100 for a 96kg ram carrying Pooginook bloodlines that had wool figures of 21.1 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.6 CV and 99.6pc CF along with -0.67mm EMD and -0.1mm fat figures.
Another buyer to buy strongly but this time just from the Poll offering was the Martin family, Jesse Martin & Co, Williams, which averaged $1460 across a team of five that topped at $2300.
The Martins bid to $2300 for a sire based on Pooginook bloodlines which weighed in at 113.5kg and had wool figures of 21.0 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.7 CV and 99.7pc CF along with +3.13mm EMD and +2.0mm fat figures.
Also bidding strongly in the offering was the Maiolo family, RA & A Maiolo, Narrogin, which secured seven Polls to a top of $2000 and an average of $1229.
There were 95 sires yarded in the prime lamb sire section from two vendors and unlike the last year where buying support was lacking, this year buyers were solid in their bidding.
As a result both overall average for the section and the numbers of rams sold was up on last year.
By the completion of the offering, 87 of the 95 rams offered had sold at an average of $1128, which meant in comparison to last year 23 more rams were sold and the average was up $145.
Last year 64 rams sold from 80 offered at an average of $943.
The Bingham family's Iveston stud was not only the biggest vendor in the section but the sale overall when it offered 60 White Suffolks, 10 South Suffolks and 15 UltraWhite composites from its stable.
By the end of its run it had cleared 60 of its 64 White Suffolks offered to 12 buyers for an average of $1075, which was up $113 on 2021, while all 10 South Suffolks sold under the hammer to a $1210 average, which was up $356 on last year.
When it came to its UltraWhite Composites which it was selling for the first time, nine of the 15 offered sold under the hammer at an average of $1678.
In last year's sale, the stud offered 64 White Suffolks and sold 53 for an average of $962 alongside six South Suffolk which all sold to an $854 average.
Taking top price honours in the Iveston team were two UltraWhite composite rams when they sold at $2000.
The first UltraWhite sire to sell at this value was purchased by Owen and Bevan Bignell, Kemminup Farm, Kojonup.
The 120kg ram, which was by a Hillcroft Farms sire, had a weaning weight of 54kg and post weaning scans of 31.4mm EMD and 3.1mm fat.
Along with purchasing one of the top-priced rams the Bignells purchased another seven UltraWhite sires to finish with eight at an average of $1638.
Owen Bignell said it was the first time they had purchased UltraWhite rams and they will join them to shedding ewes.
"We are in the process of starting a shedding flock on one of our blocks and it will be interesting to see how it goes," Mr Bignell said.
The other UltraWhite ram to sell at $2000 was purchased by Craigston Farming, Kukerin.
This ram, which was also by a Hillcroft Farms sire, weighed 109kg and had a weaning weight of 53.5kg along with post weaning weight scans of 31.4mm for EMD and 7.2mm for fat.
The Iveston stud's White Suffolk offering topped at $1600 twice and the first to pay the value was the Hogg family, GB Hogg & Son, Williams, when they went to this value for a long-bodied, well-muscled sire which weighed in at 136kg.
The Iveston 180869 son has Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 16.6 post weaning weight (PWWT), 0.2 post weaning fat (PFAT), 2.6 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) and terminal carcase production (TCP) index of 146.1.
Along with this ram the Hoggs purchased another two Iveston White Suffolks to finish with a team of three at an average of $1400.
The next ram to make $1600 in the Iveston White Suffolk team was knocked down to Elders, Williams agent Graeme Alexander, who was bidding on behalf of return buyers the Fowler family, Congeling Park Grazing, Williams.
Mr Alexander bid $1600 for a ram weighing 113kg and with ASBVs of 16.2 PWWT, 0.1 PFAT, 3.3 PEMD and a TCP index of 149.1.
Along with this ram Mr Alexander picked up another nine rams for the Fowler family, to finish with a team of 10 at an average of $1270.
Other buyers to bid up strongly on the Iveston White Suffolks were RL & CM Wiese, Narrogin, which averaged $1183 over a team of six while TC & JC Biddulph, Ravensthorpe, purchased six at an $1167 average.
The volume buyer in the run was Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis, who purchased 12 rams at an average of $817 for a Merredin-based enterprise.
When it came to the Bingham family's South Suffolk offering the 10 rams offered and sold went to four different buyers to a high of $1500 four times.
The most influential buyer in the run was Phil Martin, LR & MD Martin & Son, Williams, who purchased five rams at an average of $1340, including three of the $1500 top-priced rams.
Mr Martin paid $1500 for rams weighing 131kg, 118kg and 119kg.
The other buyer to go to $1500 for a South Suffolk sire was East Gully Farms, Rocky Gully, which purchased a sire weighing 119kg.
The only other buyer to buy more than one South Suffolk was Warragul Pty Ltd, Darkan, which secured three at a $900 average.
The Iveston stud also supported the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser charity for Breast Cancer Research - WA donating the average value across their team of $1161 to the cause.
Rounding out the prime lamb sire offering and the sale in general was sixth-year vendor Kira Batterbee, Kirrie Suffolk stud.
The Kirrie stud offered 10 Suffolks and sold eight under the hammer all at $800.
The eight rams sold were split evenly between two buyers - KM & LD Johnston, Williams and Marradong Farms, Williams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.