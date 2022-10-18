Farm Weekly
Williams Breeders' ram sale averages $1429 and hits $3600 for a Poll Merino and $2000 for an UltraWhite composite

By Jodie Rintoul
October 18 2022 - 3:00am
With the $3600 top-priced ram sold by the Hogg familys Navanvale stud, Williams, at last weeks Williams Breeders ram sale were Elders auctioneer and Navanvale classer Nathan King (left), Navanvale co-principal Mitchell Hogg, Elders stud stock representative Kevin Broad, who purchased the ram for the Lavender family, Lavender Farm Co, Williams and Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby.

BUYERS were treated to an impressive line-up of quality white woolled Merinos and growthy, well-muscled prime lamb sires at last week's 28th Williams Breeders' Ram Sale and they responded accordingly.

