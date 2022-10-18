By the end of its run, the Navanvale stud had cleared 16 of its 19 Merino sires under the hammer at an average of $1388 (down $567) and 31 of its 39 Polls for an average of $1481 (down $361) to finish with an overall average of $1449 over the 47 rams sold to 13 buyers from 58 offered, which was down $433 on last year.