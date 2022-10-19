Farm Weekly
Brimfield White Suffolk tops at $3600 at on-property ram sale, Kendenup

By Kyah Peeti
October 19 2022 - 10:30am
With the $3600 top-priced ram at last weeks Brimfield on-property sale at Kendenup, which was a White Suffolk that sold to AT & JI Watterson & Son, Tenterden, were Brimfield stud co-principal Max Whyte (left), buyer Nerida Watterson, Brimfield stud co-principal Gail Cremasco and Elders Mt Barker representative Dean Wallinger.

A LARGE line-up of quality Brimfield Poll Dorset and White Suffolk sires were on offer at the stud's annual on-property ram sale at Kendenup.

