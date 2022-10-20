In the sale the Jackson family stud donated the proceeds of this ram to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser charity for Breast Cancer Research - WA and it was sold to the Smith family, Roztine Enterprises, Gnowangerup, for $1800. With the ram were Colin Kingston (left), who bid on the ram for the Smith family, Phyllis Smith, who has had breast cancer twice and as a result had a mastectomy in August, Elders stud stock representative Deane Allen and Westerdale co-principal Peter Jackson.