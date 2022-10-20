Farm Weekly
Westerdale on-property Poll Merino ram sale at McAlinden averages $2067

By Jodie Rintoul
October 20 2022 - 5:00am
With the $4750 top-priced ram and $4500 second top-priced ram at last weeks Westerdale Poll Merino on-property ram sale at McAlinden which were purchased by Rhodes Pastoral, Boyup Brook, were Elders auctioneer Nathan King (left), Westerdale co-principal Peter Jackson holding granddaughter Piper Wright, Westerdales Ashton Lantzke and Rhodes Pastoral team members Phil Corker, Jacob Maw, Josh Marinoni, Jack Wilson, Ashley Tombleson and Chris Hewton.

IT takes two words to describe last week's Westerdale on-property Poll Merino ram sale at McAlinden and that is solid and consistent.

