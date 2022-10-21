Farm Weekly
Kaya Dorper and White Dorper Production Sale at Narrogin reaches $12,300

By Jodie Rintoul
October 21 2022 - 9:30am
Prices hit a high of $12,300 for this Kaya White Dorper ram at the Kaya Dorper and White Dorper annual production sale at Narrogin last week when it sold to Cherilyn Lowe, Nomuula stud, Moonbi, New South Wales, who purchased through AuctionsPlus. With the ram were Kaya co-principal Adrian Veitch (left), Elders, Narrogin agent Paul Keppel and Nutrien Livestock, Narrogin agent Ashley Lock.

THE Kaya Dorper and White Dorper Production Sale at Narrogin last week followed the trend of other shedding sheep breed sales this year, with strong buying support from not only WA buyers but also many buyers across the border.

