Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

CBH secures less first in first serve (FIFS) shipping slots for 2022/23 compared to 2021/22

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
October 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shipping slot shortfall for CBH

THE ability for CBH Group to export grain from the system has been put under further pressure after the co-operative's market and trading (M&T) division secured less shipping slots than usual for the upcoming year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.