Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

Fears CBH has under-estimated yields with predictions from farmers exceeding what the co-operative has anticipated

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
October 18 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In some cases, farmers are expecting their yields to exceed what CBH has anticipated and planned for.

FEARS have been raised CBH Group may have "undercooked" segregation preparations at its receival sites, with predicted yields from farmers around the State exceeding what CBH has anticipated in some cases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.