Values for Carter Family's Ridgetop Poll Dorset reach $1600 at Narrikup

By Kyah Peeti
October 27 2022 - 5:00am
With one of the top-priced Poll Dorset ram selling for $1600 bought by Murray Valley, Forest Hill, is Brad McLean (left), with Elders Albany representative David Lindberg and Ridgetop stud principal Denam Carter.

IT was sunnier weather in the Narrikup area last week and the promise of quality rams on offer attracted a crowd at the Carter Family's on-property Ridgetop Prime Lamb Sire Sale.

