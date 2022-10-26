When the Elders and Nutrien Livestock selling teams led by Elders auctioneer Preston Clake stepped off the rail at the end of the sale they had cleared 106 (64 per cent) of the 166 Dongiemon and Tilba Tilba rams under the hammer for an average of $1308, which was back just $1 on last year's overall sale average where 132 rams sold from 159 offered at an average of $1309.