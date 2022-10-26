Farm Weekly
$3100 Poll ram tops Dongiemon and Tilba Tilba on-property sale at Williams

By Jodie Rintoul
October 26 2022 - 5:00am
With the $3100 top-priced ram at Mondays Dongiemon and Tilba Tilba on-property ram sale at Williams, which was a Tilba Tilba Poll Merino, were Tilba Tilba co-principal Stuart Rintoul (left), Kate Edwards and her father Shane, Stockhill Grazing Co, Quairading, who purchased the ram, Elders auctioneer Preston Clarke and Tilba Tilba co-principal Andrew Rintoul.

BUYERS let an opportunity to purchase quality woolled ram slip through their fingers at the Rintoul family's Dongiemon and Tilba Tilba on-property ram sale at Williams.

