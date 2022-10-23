Farm Weekly
Tellarup Brook Poll Dorset sells to $2200 at on-property ram sale at Manjimup

By Lynette Carew-Reid
October 23 2022 - 12:00am
With the $2200 top-priced ram at last weeks Tellarup Brook Poll Dorset ram sale at Manjimup were buyers Richard (left) and Lee Shuard, Deeside Muirs, Manjimup, Tellarup stud principal Kim Edwards and Elders Manjimup representative Cameron Harris.

THE Tellarup Brook Poll Dorset stud held another successful on-property ram sale at Manjimup, with prices peaking at $2200 and competition from repeat buyers setting a solid $1296 average.

