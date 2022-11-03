Those providers are Danish company Topsoe (autothermal reforming and ammonia synthesis), Italian company Saipem (urea synthesis) - Saipem is also one half of an engineering joint venture selected by Perdaman Industries for the proposed development of a urea production plant on the Burrup Peninsula near Karratha using gas from Woodside's Scarborough project - and German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp (urea granulation).