Strike Energy appoints engineers and seeks environmental approvals for Project Haber

By Mal Gill
November 4 2022 - 9:00am
Strike Energys proposed Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct with its urea fertiliser manufacturing plant in the top left corner and solar and wind power generation aimed at cutting the carbon footprint of the local fertiliser compared to imported urea.

A WEEK after announcing it has the necessary gas for its Project Haber low-carbon local urea fertiliser production, Strike Energy Ltd has appointed engineers and sought environmental approvals for the project.

